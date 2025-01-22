Tom Gold Dance Reveals 2025 Spring Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Recently completing a weeklong residency at Berkshire Pulse dance studios in Housatonic, Massachusetts in the Berkshires, New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance will present its 2025 spring season, Thursday, April 10 and Friday, April 11 in the Grand Ballroom at Bohemian National Hall. In this new, “theater-in-the-round” experience, the Company will give the World Premiere of an evening-length work to music of Michel Legrand—arranged by vocalist Olivia Chindamo and pianist Matthew Sheens who will perform with the Company—from Tom Gold Dance founder and director Tom Gold. Tickets to the 2025 spring season of Tom Gold Dance will go on sale Thursday, February 6 at tomgolddance.org.

Currently scheduled to join Chindamo and Sheens are dancers Emily Cardea, Brian Gephart, Cara Seymour, and Sage Wilson. Additional artists will be named at a later date.

Inspired in part by Jacques Demy's 1967 comedy Les Demoiselles de Rochefort, scored by Legrand, Gold's new work will be staged on the Grand Ballroom floor, closing the gap between artist and audience in a way that will mimic some of the artist/audience configurations from the site-specific programming the Company has presented outdoors at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA and Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, as well as in the Ex Seccatoi at Fondazione Burri in Città di Costello, Italy and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The 2025 spring season represents the first time since 2018 Tom Gold Dance will appear in a new venue for this annual program.

Chindamo, who is the first-ever jazz voice graduate student at The Juilliard School, and Sheens previously accompanied Tom Gold Dance during the opening of the Manet: A Model Family exhibition at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston last fall.

“As we began to plan our annual spring season, we envisioned a format that really allows the details of our artists' work to stand out,” says Tom Gold.

“Thinking about how we connect to audiences through our performances,” adds Gold, “we felt strongly about recreating the intimacy and energy we have experienced in sculpture parks, gardens, and museums, while simultaneously maintaining the collaborative spirit of our programming with live music.”

“All of our programs strive to showcase the expansiveness and continuing relevance of classical dance,” says executive director Alexander Zaretsky. “Offering our spring season in this new setting enhances our ability to be original and continue to meet the standard of artistic excellence our audiences seek.”

Comments