The School Of American Ballet To Host Alumni Cocktail Reception At Lincoln Center

The School Of American Ballet is hosting their Alumni Cocktail Reception at Lincoln Center on Friday, May 31th. This event is for SAB alums who will toast the 2019 Annual Workshop Performances.

The School Of American Ballet (SAB) is one of the most famous classical ballet schools in the world and is the official school of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet, a leading international ballet company based at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The school trains students from the age of six, with professional vocational ballet training for students aged 11-18.

Graduates of the school achieve employment with leading ballet companies worldwide, most notably in the United States with the New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet and San Francisco Ballet. According to SAB, alumni of the School of American Ballet make up over 90% of New York City Ballet.

Some noted alumni include Maria Tallchief, Tanaquil LeClercq, Jacques d'Amboise, Jillana, Allegra Kent, Arthur Mitchell, Patricia McBride, Edward Villella, Suzanne Farrell, Kay Mazzo, Helgi Tomasson, Fernando Bujones, Gelsey Kirkland, Heather Watts, Merrill Ashley, Jock Soto, Peter Boal, Kyra Nichols, Darci Kistler, Patrick Bissell, Damian Woetzel, Ethan Stiefel, Wendy Whelan and Paloma Herrara, as well as celebrities Ashlee Simpson, Macaulay Culkin, Vanessa Carlson including Broadway's Justin Peck, Sara Mearns, Tiler Peck, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lawrence Leritz, Megan Mullally and Chita Rivera.





