The Joyce Presents NY Premiere Of THE SUN STILL BURNS HERE

Direct from its world premiere, The Joyce Theater Foundation presents the New York premiere of The Sun Still Burns Here. The collaboration from two Seattle-based artists-choreographer Kate Wallich and musician Mike Hadreas, better known as the front-man of Grammy-nominated Perfume Genius-will play The Joyce Theater from November 13-17. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$45, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

A stunning combination of Kate Wallich's raw, potent contemporary dance and the intimate, soul-baring pop-rock music of Perfume Genius, The Sun Still Burns Here makes its way from the artists' Seattle home to The Joyce for its New York premiere. Danced by Wallich and her company The YC in their Joyce debut, this brand-new collaborative effort explores the themes of deterioration and transcendence from the body. Through Wallich's exacting yet willfully uninhibited choreography and the tender, ethereal music performed live by Perfume Genius, The Sun Still Burns Here will lead audiences on a spiritual unraveling of romantic decay.

Kate Wallich is a Seattle-based choreographer, director, and educator, named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch." She trained at Interlochen Arts Academy and holds a BFA from Cornish College of the Arts. Kate has been commissioned and presented by leading institutions in the Pacific Northwest, including On the Boards, Seattle Theater Group, Velocity Dance Center, Seattle Arts Museum, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Whim W'Him, Northwest Dance Project, Frye Art Museum, and Henry Art Gallery. Her popular all-abilities, community-focused class Dance Church that she founded in 2010 brings in over 250 people per week. Kate co-founded The YC with Lavinia Vago in 2010 and together they have created four evening-length commissioned works and three large scale sit-specific works. Kate's work has been presented nationally and internationally at The Joyce with San Francisco-based RawDance, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Inside/Out, and Newfields Indianapolis Museum of Art, Springboard Danse Montreal, and SPOTLIGHT: USA Festival. In 2016, she founded Studio Kate Wallich, a non-profit arts organization dedicated to cultivating a community of artists and the public through dance-based, design-forward experiences. Through the support of the Studio, Kate founded YC2, a platform for emerging dance professionals, in partnership with Velocity Dance Center.

Perfume Genius is the indie pop project of Seattle-based singer/songwriter Mike Hadreas. His music, varying spanning style from piano ballads to glam rock, is widely praised for its intimate and sometimes taboo topics, including sexuality, homophobia, and domestic abuse. His debut album in 2010, Learning, consisted of mainly home studio recordings and garnered critical acclaim. Too Bright, his third album, was considered his breakthrough album, garnering him his first national television appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in 2014. The Grammy-nominated album No Shape followed in 2017, with appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" His original music and covers have also been featured on a duet with Sharon Van Etten on Day of the Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute album; "So You Think You Can Dance"; Prada fragrance campaigns; and the trailer and soundtrack for the feature film adaptation of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Goldfinch.

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for over three decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and The Joyce renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances for audiences in excess of 150,000.

The Joyce Theater presents Kate Wallich + The YC and Perfume Genius in the New York premiere of The Sun Still Burns Here from November 13-17. The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm; and Sunday at 2pm. A Curtain Chat, a free post-performance talkback with members of the company, will take place on Thursday, November 14. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$45, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.





