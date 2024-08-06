The Joffrey Ballet to Hold Auditions for Young Dancers for THE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joffrey Ballet will hold open auditions for the Children's Cast of Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker at its downtown studios in Joffrey Tower, 10 East Randolph Street, September 6 and September 8, 2024, with a video submission audition for a specific role that closes at 9PM on September 7, 2024. All students in the Chicagoland area with dance experience that meet casting criteria are welcome to audition. This annual audition is for all young dancers, from any studio or school, interested in auditioning for Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker, whether they have participated in the Joffrey's Nutcracker in the past or not. The audition will be directed by artistic staff from The Joffrey Ballet. Click here for full audition details.

Audition Times Based on Dancer Criteria

Friday, September 6, 2024 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | General Audition #1

· Audition for dancers of all genders age 8 or older on audition day

· Maximum height 4'7” (no minimum height)

· Dancers may be asked to return to audition on Sunday, September 8 from 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Sunday, September 8, 2024 | 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM | General Audition #2

· Auditions for male-identifying dancers ages 10 - 18 on audition day

· Minimum height 4'7”, maximum height 5'8”

Sunday, September 8, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM | General Audition #3

· Auditions for female and non-binary-identifying dancers ages 10 - 18 on audition day

· Minimum height 4'7”, maximum height 5'6”

· Dancers may be released before 4:30 PM

The age and height parameters are strict and students who do not fall within the parameters will not be admitted into the audition.

Anytime through Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM

Diverse movers are encouraged to submit a video audition for the role of Worker Child, performed in a non-motorized wheelchair specially crafted for The Nutcracker. Dance training is not required. Dancers should be comfortable waiting for long periods of time and performing silently in a group setting on a stage with bright lights, loud music, and a large audience.

Video submissions close at 9:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2024

· Ages 12-18 on audition day.

· Dancers of all genders.

· No minimum or maximum height requirements.

Registration

Space is limited and pre-registration is required at least one day in advance of your audition. In-person forms will not be available. Registration Form can be found here. If you have questions about pre-registration, please email nccadmin@joffrey.org.



About Joffrey's The Nutcracker

Wheeldon's modern masterpiece rings in the holidays. Follow young Marie and the Nutcracker Prince on a whirlwind journey through the 1893 World's Fair—a dazzling spectacle of sights, sounds and enchantment. This annual tradition celebrates the magic of the season and the rich cultural heritage of Chicag and takes place at the Lyric Opera House from December 6–28, 2024.

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. and by telephone at 312.386.8905 or online at joffrey.org

