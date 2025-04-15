The 2nd Hinton Battle - Day Of Dance Returns To New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2nd Annual HINTON BATTLE - DAY OF DANCE will return to New York this summer. Open enrollment begins April 15th at www.DayOfDanceNY.com with the event taking place on June 30th.

Celebrating the dance legacy of Three-time TONY Award Winner, HINTON BATTLE, this exclusive New York event returns with a full day of FREE dance classes inspired by Mr. Battle's career including Ballet, Tap, FOSSE, Hip-Hop/Jazz and Horton.

The stellar line-up of instructors will include Tracy Inman (Horton), John Manzari (Tap) and Lacy Phillips (Fosse) with more to be announced.The day will also include a notable panel of family, friends, and colleagues for a discussion and Q & A, sharing insights and anecdotes about the legendary performer and his award-winning career.

In addition to the dance masterclasses, and panel discussion, two awards will be presented at the event. We are honored to announce the introduction of the HB-DOD LEGACY AWARD and the HB-DOD RISING STAR AWARD. The LEGACY AWARD will be presented to Tony Award Nominee Desmond Richardson for his inspirational and extraordinary achievements in theatre and dance, both on and off the stage, and the RISING STAR AWARD will be given to Broadway triple threat Zachary Downer, for embodying the spirit of the award's namesake. Each of these gentlemen epitomize the multi-disciplined mastery and artistic excellence Mr. Battle was known and recognized for throughout his career.

Classes are all FREE of charge and admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis upon sign-up. Each class will be rooted in techniques Mr. Battle studied, taught, choreographed and/or performed; highlighting our mission to celebrate, educate and honor Hinton Battle and his legacy.

Open enrollment ends on Monday, June 16th, 2025. If you would like to volunteer to assist for the day, we welcome you to sign-up on the volunteer tab located on the website.

Sign up TODAY at www.dayofdanceny.com and follow on Instagram at @DayOfDanceNY.

