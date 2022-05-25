TAP CITY Returns in July With All New Festival Lineup

Live, in-person tap dance workshops, performances and special events herald the return of Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival, the American Tap Dance Foundation's week-long tap festival Monday, July 4 through Sunday, July 10 right in in tap's hometown, New York City. The TAP CITY Festival week, celebrating its 22nd year, will return LIVE for the first time since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic - in 2020 Tap City was virtual, and in 2021 hybrid.

"We're thrilled to plan a week of live events and performances again - we've missed the excitement of tappers coming together from near and far, convening in NYC and celebrating their tap dance artistry," said Tony Waag, ATDF Executive/Artistic Director.

This year's Tap City events will include a "Copasetic" Boat Ride (July 6), Tap Future performances and ATDF Tap Dance Awards (July 8 at Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, 2537 Broadway at 95th St), Rhythm in Motion concert (July 9 at Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, 2537 Broadway at 95th St) and the return of "Tap It Out," Tap City's live, public tap dance event in the middle of Times Square (July 10).

MASTER CLASSES for the Tap City week will be taught by top tappers Terry Brock, Brenda Bufalino, Barbara Duffy, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Bill Irwin, Michela Marino Lerman, Deborah Mitchell, Max Pollak, Demi Remik, Tamii Sakurai, Leonardo Sandoval, Byron Tittle, Karen Callaway Williams, Nicholas Young and Tony Waag. CHOREOGRAPHIC RESIDENCIES will be hosted by Felipe Galganni, Dexter Jones, Kaleena Miller, Lynn Schwab and Jared Alexander. REGISTER FOR MASTER CLASSES HERE.

The American Tap Dance Foundation was founded 37 years ago by tap master Charles "Honi" Coles, his protégée Brenda Bufalino, and the Foundation's current Artistic and Executive Director, Tony Waag. TAP CITY, The New York City Tap Festival is an emblem of the Foundation's commitment to establish and legitimize tap dance as a vital component of American dance through creation, presentation, education, and preservation. Read more.

*The 2022 TAP CITY EVENT LINEUP:

Wednesday, July 6 - THE COPASETIC BOAT RIDE (Boards 6:30pm, Sails 7:00pm, Returns 10:00pm) - Circle Line Marina, Pier 83, West 42nd St. at Hudson River VIDEO Tap City's cruise around Manhattan will feature live music, entertainment and tap jam performances by Tap City festival students, teachers and local tap professionals. "There's something aboard for everyone with live music, entertainment and dancing, dancing, dancing!" Tickets: General $45 (In Advance) $50 (On-Site). Registration and tickets: https://www.atdf.org/tc22index For more information call (646) 230-9564.

Friday, July 8 - TAP FUTURE and the ATDF TAP DANCE AWARDS (8pm) - Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, 2537 Broadway at 95th St. Tap City puts ALL their students on stage featuring the newly minted work from Tap City 2022 Residencies, selected works created by our students, our faculty, surprise guests plus film clips and performances honoring this year's awardees of the annual HOOFER, TAP PRESERVATION and INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE HALL OF FAME AWARDS. VIDEO Tickets: General $45 Children 17 & under/Student/Senior: $25 PURCHASE TICKETS HERE For more information call (646) 230-9564.

Saturday, JULY 9 - RHYTHM IN MOTION Tap Dance Concert Performance (8-10pm) - Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, 2537 Broadway at 95th St. Showcasing boundary breaking takes on tap by NYC's finest tappers & choreographers. Rhythm in Motion premieres fresh and innovative new work, showcasing the rich diversity of contemporary tap dance by young and emerging talent and premiere choreographers in the field. Directed and Curated by ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag. RIM Choreographers include: Jared Alexander, Vikas Arun, Felipe Galganni, Dexter Jones, Kaleena Miller, Ivan Owens, Demi Remick, Tamii Sakurai, and the ACM Collective. TICKETS: General $45 Children 17 & under/Student/Senior $25. (Students with valid picture ID & Seniors over 65 years of age.) PURCHASE TICKETS HERE For more information call (646) 230-9564 VIDEO The Rhythm is Gonna Get You!

Sunday, JULY 10 - TAP IT OUT a free, public outdoor tap dance event (12-2pm) Father Duffy Square/Times Square (Broadway, W. 46 St. To W. 47 St., 7 Avenue) MAP - Imagine a chorus of hundreds of tapping feet performing an a cappella choreography weaving together several tap dance styles and vernacular movement. The contemporary percussion and movement "soundscape" promotes tap dance as pure music, while consciously deconstructing the basic elements that propel tap forward. Tap City participants rehearse throughout the Festival week to create this explosion of tones and rhythms. Tap it Out was conceived and created by the "mayor" of Tap City, Tony Waag and is choreographed by dancer/choreographer Lynn Schwab. VIDEO PROMO. Visit: atdf.org/events