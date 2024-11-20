Stage Directors And Choreographers Society Announces Executive Board Election Results And President's Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Directors and Choreographers Society has announced the results of its 2024 Executive Board elections at its Annual Membership Meeting on Monday, November 18. SDC's Executive Board is comprised of directors and choreographers working in every form and in every jurisdiction, who respond to the needs and ambitions of the Membership as the Union continues its charge to increase jobs, compensation, and protections for directors and choreographers in the field.

Michael John Garcés was re-elected to serve a second term as Executive Vice President and Joshua Bergasse was elected First Vice President after serving as Third Vice President. Joseph Haj was re-elected to serve a second term as Second Vice President and Dan Knechtges was re-elected to serve a second term as Treasurer. Saheem Ali was newly elected to serve as Third Vice President. They join returning Executive Board members Evan Yionoulis (President) and Melia Bensussen (Secretary).

Anne Bogart, Moisés Kaufman, Sam Pinkleton, John Rando, Ellenore Scott, and Leigh Silverman were newly elected to the Board to serve as At-large members. Steven Hoggett was elected as the Union's first International Representative. Incumbent Board members Saheem Ali, Donald Byrd, Lisa Portes, Lonny Price, and Annie Yee were re-elected to three-year terms and Valerie Curtis-Newton was re-elected as Northwest Regional Representative.

“The new and returning Officers and Executive Board members announced on Monday are leaders in the profession,” said Yionoulis. “The Executive Board takes seriously their fiduciary responsibilities and works diligently to see that the Union carries out its mission to unite, empower, and protect its Members. This year, as a sign of our commitment to developing and deepening relationships with our International Members, we welcome Steven Hoggett as the Union's first International Representative. All 35 Board members are a remarkable group of directors and choreographers whose rigorous and strategic leadership serves our Membership well.”

Yionoulis presented this year's President's Award for Extraordinary Service, which is traditionally given to a Member whose contributions have been deeply meaningful to the Union, to Michael John Garcés in recognition of his partnership during her tenure as the Union's President. Yionoulis noted that Garcés is “both compassionate and eminently sensible; he's perceptive, unwavering when a principle is at stake, and brings to his observations a welcome sense of the ironic.”

Also at the meeting, Yionoulis recognized outgoing Executive Board members Christopher Ashley, Jo Bonney, Rachel Chavkin, Kathleen Marshall, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Bartlett Sher for their invaluable work and service.

SDC Executive Board Officers

President, Evan Yionoulis

Executive Vice President, Michael John Garcés

First Vice President, Joshua Bergasse

Treasurer, Dan Knechtges

Secretary, Melia Bensussen

Second Vice President, Joseph Haj

Third Vice President, Saheem Ali

Members of the Executive Board

Anne Bogart, Shelley Butler, Donald Byrd, Desdemona Chiang, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Liz Diamond, Byron Easley, Justin Emeka, Lydia Fort, Leah C. Gardiner, Christopher Gattelli, Steven Hoggett, Moisés Kaufman, Michael Mayer, Robert O'Hara, Annie-B Parson, Sam Pinkleton, Lisa Portes, Lonny Price, John Rando, Jon Lawrence Rivera, Ellenore Scott, Leigh Silverman, Katie Spelman, Susan Stroman, Maria Torres, Tamilla Woodard, Annie Yee

About SDC

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Our mission is to foster a national community of professional stage directors and choreographers by protecting the rights, health and livelihoods of all our Members; negotiating and enforcing employment agreements across a range of jurisdictions; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities; and educating current and future generations about the critical role of directors and choreographers in leading the field. SDCweb.org

Comments