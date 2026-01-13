Soulskin and Maffei Dance to Debut FRACTURED at Ailey Citigroup Theater

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SOULSKIN Dance and MAFFEI DANCE Company will present FRACTURED, a shared evening of contemporary dance, at Ailey Citigroup Theater. The program will feature four world premiere works by choreographers Adrianna Thompson and JoLea Maffei.

Performances will take place Friday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST and Saturday, February 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. EST. Ticket prices range from $25 to $45, with tickets available through Eventbrite.

FRACTURED marks a reunion for Thompson and Maffei, who share a longstanding artistic history but have not presented work together in more than twenty years. The evening explores themes of perception, psychological states, and transformation through distinct choreographic voices presented in a single program.

SOULSKIN Dance will present two world premieres. Blinded examines political unrest and the disillusionment of democratic ideals, while Unpredictable Encounters, a quartet, explores intimacy and instability within human relationships. The latter is set to a newly commissioned score combining electronic and lyrical elements. Thompson collaborated with lighting designer Kathy Kaufmann, costume designer Catherine Cooper, visual artists Iwalani Kaluhiokaaklani and Jaco Strydom, and composers Roxy Roller and Reuben Butchart. Performers include RJ Carrier, Andrea Dusel, Federico Garcia, Barbara Koch, Kennyth Montes De Oca, Leslie Plummer, Sophia Rumasuglia, and Andy Santana.

MAFFEI DANCE Company will also present two world premieres. Through Time and Again investigates dialogue between Baroque musical structure and contemporary jazz, incorporating music by Carl Friedrich Abel as recorded by Paolo Pandolfo alongside original composition by Eran Fink. Rainwalker draws inspiration from short stories by Zeph Ellis Maffei and explores repetition and its psychological effects through spoken text, percussion, and movement. Collaborators include composer Eran Fink, writer Zeph Ellis Maffei, and costume designer Emil Marti. The cast features Brett Dalis, Faride Henaine, Emil Marti, Barbara Monteiro, Dominic Roberts, Autumn Rodrigue, and Kasey Orava.

FRACTURED brings together two companies with shared history and distinct creative approaches, offering audiences a program centered on contrast, resonance, and contemporary movement language.