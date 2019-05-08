Shreveport Dance Academy's Summer Intensive Announces Faculty Members

VIOLETA ANGELOVA, YVES DE BOUTEILLER, KEITH LEE AND IAN POULIS will be members of the faculty for the Shreveport Dance Academy's Summer Intensive in Shreveport, Louisiana. Ms. Angelova and Mr. de Bouteiller will be teaching from June 3-7, 2019, and Mr. Lee and Mr. Poulis will be teaching from June 10-14, 2019.

VIOLETA ANGELOVA was born in Sofia, Bulgaria studied ballet at her mother's ballet school. She actively performed before graduating with high honors from the National School of Dance Art in Bulgaria, and the Vienna State Opera Ballet School in Austria where she was a scholarship student.

Ms. Angelova was invited to represent Bulgaria at the Royal Festival of Arts in Jordan, and has participated in many other international ballet events. She was also invited to dance at the International Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, and the Opera and Ballet Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Ms. Angelova has danced with the Vienna State Opera Ballet, the Volksoper-Vienna, Ballet Internationale, the New Jersey Ballet, the Suzanne Farrell Ballet, and has appeared as a guest artist with the Eglevsky Ballet, Ballet Metropolitan Ballet, California Ballet, Ballet Minnesota, and the National Ballet of Bulgaria.

Ms. Angelova's repertoire includes the title roles and principal roles in the 19th century classics including The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, The Nutcracker, Don Quixote, Swan Lake, La Bayadere, Coppelia, Esmeralda, and Cinderella.

She has also danced principal roles in the following ballets by George Balanchine, Serenade, Agon, Concerto Barocco, Valse Fantasie, La Sonnambula, Sonatine, Apollo, Divertimento No. 15, Walpurgisnacht Ballet, La Source, Stars and Stripes, Allegro Brillante, Jewels, and Monumentum/Movements. Ms. Angelova has also danced Mikhail Fokine's The Dying Swan, and roles in works by contemporary choreographers in Europe, and the United States.

Ms. Angelova is currently pursuing a career as a freelance guest artist, and coach and is an American Ballet Theatre certified teacher.

YVES DE BOUTEILLER studied ballet for eight years at the Dance Academy of Marie-Laure Medova in Toulouse, France and subsequently studied with Raymond Franchetti and Robert Bestonso in Paris, and with Rosella Hightower at the International Dance Center in Cannes.

In 1979, Mr. de Bouteiller began his professional career with the Ballet du Rhin in Strasbourg, France. In 1981 he joined Bejart's Ballet of the 20th Century as a soloist and danced soloist roles in Bejart's Wien Wien Nur Du Allein, Light, Eros Thanatos, Thalassa Mare Nostrum, and Danses Greques, and Jan Nuyt's Pas de Quatre.

Mr. de Bouteiller joined Ballet du Nord as a principal dancer in 1986. He expanded his Balanchine repertoire to include principal roles in Scotch Symphony, Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux, Theme and Variations, Tarantella, Agon, The Four Temperaments, Who Cares?, Serenade, Variations Pour Une Porte Et Un Soupir, Square Dance, Donizetti Variations, Rubies, and the Harlequin in La Sonnambula. He also danced the role of Franz in Alfonso Cata's production of Coppelia, created the role of Bacchus in Andre Prokovsky's Bacchus Et Ariane, and danced principal roles in John Taras' Piege de Lumiere, William Dollar's Constantia, John Clifford's Fantaisies and Glen Miller Time, Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux's Concerto, Thierry Malendain's L'Amour Sorcier, Vincente Nebrada's Percussion for Six Men, and Jean-Paul Comelin's Nuits d'Ete and Mozart Requiem.

Besides appearing with Ballet du Nord on its many international tours, in 1984, Mr. de Bouteiller participated in the first New York International Ballet Competition, representing France, and in 1987 and 1990, he appeared as a guest artist in the Competition's gala performances.

In 1989 Mr. de Bouteiller joined the Milwaukee Ballet as a principal dancer and further expanded his repertoire to include the roles of Albrecht in Giselle, the Prince in Jean-Paul Comelin's The Nutcracker, Franz in Enrique Martinez's production of Coppelia, Prince Siegfried in Martinez's production of Swan Lake, the Jester in Comelin's Cinderella, Oberon and Puck in Bruce Wells' A Midsummer Night's Dream, and principal roles in Comelin's Dance Symphony, John Butler's Carmina Burana, Balanchine's Stars and Stripes and Serenade, Dane LaFontsee's Underlight, Gerald Arpino's Confetti, Alvin Ailey's The River, and Bruce Wells' Imperial Dances.

Mr. de Bouteiller left the Milwaukee Ballet in 1992 to pursue a career as a freelance guest artist, master teacher and coach.

KEITH LEE was born in The Bronx, New York. He started his dance training with tap and theatre singing at the age of three under the guidance of Joanie Edwards at the Little Theatre, and made his acting debut five years later with George C. Scott in the television series, East Side, West Side.

With encouragement from Ben Vereen, Mr. Lee pursued his dance studies at the High School of the Performing Arts in New York where he studied modern dance under the guidance of Gertrude Shurr, May O'Donnell, David Wood, and Norman Walker, and ballet under the guidance of Belle Malinka, Betty Lores, Harry Asmus, and Barbara Cole. Upon graduation, he received two Capezio Awards for excellence in both ballet and modern dance technique. He continued his dance studies at the New Dance Group under the guidance of Dorene Richardson, Celene Keller, Muriel Manning, Stanley Burke, and Beatrice Seckler.

Mr. Lee pursued his studies at the Harkness School of Ballet and the School of American Ballet under full scholarship. Mr. Lee was a member of the Harkness youth Company that performed for President Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson at the White House in 1968. He began his professional career with the Norman Walker Dance Company and the Harkness Youth Ballet.

Mr. Lee joined American Ballet Theatre in 1969 and was promoted to the rank of soloist the following year. His repertoire included The Blackmoor in Petrouchka, Othello in Jose Limon's The Moor's Pavane, Alias in Eugene Loring's Billy The Kid, the Matchmaker in Jerome Robbins' Les Noces, Von Rothbart in David Blair's Swan Lake, and principal and soloist roles in Alvin Ailey's The River, Lar Lubovitch's Scherzo For Massa Jack, Antony Tudor's Dark Elegies, George Balanchine's Theme and Variations, Harald Lander's Etudes, and William Dollar's The Combat.

In 1970 as a member of American Ballet Theatre he appeared in the Kennedy Center Opera House's grand opening. Mr. Lee was also part of the original cast of Jelly's Last Jam, the Broadway musical which featured Gregory Hines.

Mr. Lee has also been a balletmaster for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and the Capitol Ballet. Mr. Lee has also been on the faculty of the Dance Department of Shenandoah University and from 1994-96 he was artistic director of Syncopated Inc. Dance Company in Lexington, Kentucky. As artistic director Syncopated Inc. Dance Company Mr. Lee staged many of his dances including The Ellington Project which won Best Dance Theatre Award in 1996. Mr. Lee has also started an outreach program, NeWorlDance, in Kentucky, and he continues his outreach work in Virginia. From 1996-98 Mr. Lee was on the faculty of the Virginia School of the Arts. From 1998-99 Mr. Lee was named co-artistic director of Neworldance in Toronto, Canada. In 1999 Mr. Lee established his own ballet school in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Mr. Lee marks his 50th Anniversary Celebration of Dance and Theatre, and in 2017 he was cited by the Virginia Commission For The Arts (Outstanding Artist Award for Dance). In 2019 Mr. Lee received the First Artist Laureate Award.

He is also pursuing a successful career as a freelance choreographer, master teacher, and performing arts coordinator.

Born in Long Island, New York, IAN POULIS began his ballet training at the Huntington School of Ballet under the guidance of Jan Hanniford Goetz. He continued his studies at the Seiskaya Ballet Academy under the tutelage of Valia Seiskaya, and furthered his studies at the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington DC. Among his teachers at the Kirov Academy of Ballet were Oleg Vinogradov, Yelena Vinogradova, Vladimir Djouloukhadze, Anatoli Kucheruk, Adrienne Dellas, Alla Sizova, Ludmila Morkovina and Nikolai Morozov.

Mr. Poulis began his professional career as a dancer with Ballet Internationale in 2002. He subsequently danced with Ballet Met, Ballet Arizona, the Louisville Ballet, and the Kansas City Ballet before retiring from the stage in 2014.

From 2014-16 Mr. Poulis was the artistic director of the Peoria Ballet.

Since 2016 Mr. Poulis has been a member of the teaching staff of the School of Ballet Arizona and has also pursued a career as a freelance teacher, coach, and choreographer.





