Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater Season

New York City Ballet returns with the full company from July 18 – 22.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces Summer 2023 Classical Amphitheater Season

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts.

NEW YORK CITY BALLET (NYCB) returns with the full company from July 18 - 22, with its roster of more than 90 dancers under the direction of Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, accompanied by the New York City Ballet Orchestra, led by Music Director Andrew Litton. The Company will present four programs including "NYCB On and Off Stage," hosted by NYCB Principal Dancers Tiler Peck and Adrian Danchig-Waring for a unique "behind the curtain" experience featuring excerpts from the week's ballets. Highlighting the season are new contemporary works including Play Time by Gianna Reisen set to music by Solange Knowles; Love Letter (on shuffle) by Kyle Abraham, featuring the music of James Blake; and Liturgy by Christopher Wheeldon with music by Arvo Pärt, in addition to two works by Justin Peck including the SPAC premiere of his first full-evening ballet, Copland Dance Episodes, set to four of Aaron Copland's most acclaimed musical scores: Appalachian Spring, Billy the Kid, Fanfare for the Common Man, and Rodeo, as well as Scherzo Fantastique set to music by Igor Stravinsky, which had its World Premiere at SPAC in 2016. Also featured is a program dedicated to three story ballets including Balanchine's Swan Lake, Robbins' Fancy Free and Firebird by both choreographers.

"Kicking off our summer season is 'NYCB On and Off Stage,' which has become an important part of our efforts to bring new people to experience ballet in an inviting, accessible way. New for this year, the celebratory evening will culminate in a 'dance party' in the Hall of Springs," said Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. "Throughout our packed week of performances, audiences can look forward to an exhilarating mix of beloved traditional ballets by Balanchine and Robbins, and new contemporary works by the next generation of choreographers including Kyle Abraham, Justin Peck and Gianna Reisen, alongside exciting composers like Solange Knowles and James Blake. The residency will also feature Justin Peck's first evening-length ballet."

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA's three-week residency (August 2 - August 19) will feature Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin (AUG 11-12) leading two programs including a Rachmaninoff 150th birthday celebration, and appearances by cellist Yo-Yo Ma (AUG 17) and violinist Gil Shaham (AUG 16), returning for the first time in a decade for a special SPAC premiere leading Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. Making their 2023 SPAC debuts is a diverse roster of artists including Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony Award-winning icon Audra McDonald (AUG 10) for a Broadway program, and global "little orchestra" Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes (AUG 4), in addition to pianists Isata Kanneh-Mason (AUG 3) and Bruce Liu (AUG 11). The 2023 season also includes a diverse line-up of conductors making their SPAC debuts, including Fabio Luisi (AUG 2-3) for the opening two nights including the popular Festive Fireworks program, Enrico Lopez-Yañez (AUG 4) to lead Pink Martini alongside the Orchestra, Roderick Cox (AUG 9) in a performance of Beethoven's Seventh Symphony, and Xian Zhang (AUG 17) for Yo-Yo Ma Plays Dvořák.

SPAC also revealed that its 2023 festival theme of EARTH would be integrated throughout the Orchestra's residency, highlighted by Earth: An HD Odyssey (AUG 18), featuring ravishing images of the planet on a large LED screen accompanied by Richard Strauss' epic tone poem Also sprach Zarathustra featured in 2001: A Space Odyssey and John ­Adams' exhilarating Short Ride in a Fast Machine. Continuing the theme, Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead the Orchestra in the SPAC premiere of Pulitzer-Prize winning composer John Luther Adams' Vespers of the Blessed Earth, alongside Stravinsky's famed The Rite of Spring (AUG 12).

The popular film nights will also return to delight audiences of all ages as the Orchestra accompanies, live to picture, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert (AUG 5) and Jurassic Park in Concert (AUG 19), celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film.

"The Orchestra's residency will carry our 2023 EARTH theme -- which will kick-off on Earth Day on April 22 -- with iconic works and premieres that honor the planet and its awe-inspiring beauty, an homage to SPAC's exquisite location in the natural world," said Sobol.

Tickets will be available beginning on February 14 at 10 a.m. for members (tiered by level) and on February 23 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Visit spac.org for details.




Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts Photo
Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts
Battery Dance presents Battery Dance NOW, featuring the work of three female choreographers, on March 8-11, 2023 at 7pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th St., NYC. Tickets are $35 (standard), $20 (student/senior/veteran), and $75 (VIP opening night reception).
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Photo
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Ramirez
Ballet Hispánico announces a ceremony to honor the passing of dance innovator Tina Ramirez, the iconic founding artistic director of the organization, to be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5pm at 92NY.
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
What did our critic think of ROMEO AND JULIET at Ottawa's National Arts Centre?
Review: Cullberg in HORSE, THE SOLOS AT The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: Cullberg in HORSE, THE SOLOS AT The Joyce Theater
Emerging from a string of eerie, dim lights appears Johanna Tengan in bright red, articulating every joint from the bottom of her feet to the vertebrae of her cervical spine. Inviting, confusing, and luminous, Cullberg's 'Horse, the solos,' debuts at The Joyce after its world premiere in March 2021 at Dansens Hus, Stockholm. Hay derives her vision for 'Horse, the solos' from the effects of climate change in America. Her inspiration? All that is unseen in a single blade of grass.

More Hot Stories For You


Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live ArtsBattery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts
February 6, 2023

Battery Dance presents Battery Dance NOW, featuring the work of three female choreographers, on March 8-11, 2023 at 7pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th St., NYC. Tickets are $35 (standard), $20 (student/senior/veteran), and $75 (VIP opening night reception).
Ballet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina RamirezBallet Hispánico Presents a Celebration of the Life and Legacy of its Founder, Tina Ramirez
February 6, 2023

Ballet Hispánico announces a ceremony to honor the passing of dance innovator Tina Ramirez, the iconic founding artistic director of the organization, to be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5pm at 92NY.
Ballet Hispánico Presents Two World Premieres, SOR JUANA By Michelle Manzanales and PAPAGAYOS By Omar Román De JesúsBallet Hispánico Presents Two World Premieres, SOR JUANA By Michelle Manzanales and PAPAGAYOS By Omar Román De Jesús
February 2, 2023

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, returns to New York City Center after its critically and publicly acclaimed run of Doña Perón. From June 1-3, 2023, Ballet Hispánico will present a mixed bill curated by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro featuring repertory favorites, two new commissions and an exciting new addition to the repertory.
ABT's Aleisha Walker Wins Young Creation Award at 2023 Prix De LausanneABT's Aleisha Walker Wins Young Creation Award at 2023 Prix De Lausanne
February 2, 2023

American Ballet Theatre has announced that ABT apprentice Aleisha Walker won a coveted Young Creation Award at the 2023 Prix de Lausanne 50th Anniversary Competition in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Tom Gold Dance Announces 2023 Spring SeasonTom Gold Dance Announces 2023 Spring Season
February 1, 2023

​​​​​​​Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2023, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will present its annual spring season, featuring the work of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold, Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13, 2023 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.
share