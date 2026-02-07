Sarah Reich Stars in New Tap Dance Film IT'S TAPPENING

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tap dancer Sarah Reich is starring in a new movie, now available to rent on Amazon Prime, It's Tappening.

The movie follows the Los Angeles-based tap dancer across her global journey and shows how rhythm connects people.

"How quickly are you ready to adapt to new things? Tap dance can teach you how to do that," Reich said. "We all have different shoes, styles, backgrounds, ages, so we're already different."

It's Tappening was originally produced as a series, according to creator, producer and director Kenny Jezek.

"It's Tappening came from a simple idea — follow the joy," said Jezek. "Watching Sarah travel the world and connect with people through tap dance reminded me how powerful art can be when it's shared freely and without expectation."