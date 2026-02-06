SPAC Unveils the SARATOGA JAZZ FESTIVAL 2026 Line-Up

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 49th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival, presented by GE Vernova, will return for a full two-day and two-stage weekend experience on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Featuring a roster of 22 musical groups and 13 festival debuts, the 2026 line-up is headlined by R&B legend Patti LaBelle and multi-platinum, New Orleans rock collective The Revivalists. The festival brings together a dynamic mix of genre-defying artists including blues guitar virtuoso Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Afro-Cuban funk phenomenon Cimafunk, and hip, soul-inflected rhythm and blues band The Dip. Also featured are jazz powerhouse vocalists Dianne Reeves and Cécile McLorin Salvant, contemporary and cutting-edge jazz leaders Terri Lyne Carrington and Lakecia Benjamin, and Cuban piano master Gonzalo Rubalcaba with his First Meeting Quartet featuring Chris Potter, Larry Grenadier and Eric Harland.

The festival will also mark two major musical milestones with special centennial celebrations, including the SPAC debut of Miles Electric Band: Celebrating Miles Davis's Centennial, and the return of the Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars on the Discovery Stage celebrating the centennial of John Coltrane. From jazz to roots, funk, blues, rock, indie and beyond, Saratoga Jazz Festival continues its tradition of presenting world-class artists and ensembles in the unparalleled setting of SPAC's exquisite grounds.

“As we approach nearly 50 years of this storied festival, we remain committed to presenting a vibrant, wide-ranging line-up that honors jazz traditions while amplifying bold new voices,” says Elizabeth Sobol, Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “From legendary performers and centennial celebrations to festival debuts and cutting-edge artists, this year's Saratoga Jazz Festival offers so much to discover. We are also thrilled to continue our incredible partnership with GE Vernova, whose support helps ensure the festival's continued vitality.”

“From Patti LaBelle to The Revivalists, and from Dianne Reeves to ‘Kingfish,' this year's line-up captures 49 years of presenting iconic artists alongside the next generation,” says Danny Melnick, Festival Producer and President of Absolutely Live Entertainment. “That mix of legacy and discovery is the heart of the Saratoga Jazz Festival.”

Making her long-awaited festival return to headline Saturday is Patti LaBelle, the Philadelphia-born “Godmother of Soul,” whose resplendent voice has left an indelible mark on music for more than six decades. Celebrating her 80th birthday and over 65 years in entertainment, LaBelle will bring her powerhouse vocals and timeless elegance to SPAC, performing beloved hits spanning her career—from her early days with The Bluebelles to her iconic solo catalog, including “Lady Marmalade,” “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own,” and more. A living legend across music, film, television, publishing and entrepreneurship, LaBelle's appearance promises an unforgettable celebration of soul, resilience and artistry.

Headlining the festival on Sunday is The Revivalists, the eight-piece New Orleans rock 'n' roll collective known for their triple-platinum hit “Wish I Knew You,” sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall and Red Rocks Amphitheater, national television appearances, and more than 800 million streams. Bringing infectious energy and broad appeal, the band delivers a fusion of rock, R&B, funk, and soul that has made them one of the most dynamic acts on the national stage, making their Saratoga Jazz Festival debut a can't-miss performance.

Roots, blues, funk, and soul artists bring additional layers of energy and groove, including GRAMMY-winning blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Cimafunk, following his electrifying festival appearance in 2024, with his energetic blend of Afro-Cuban funk, Latin rock, and contemporary beats, vintage soul revivalists The Dip, electrifying blues guitarist Ana Popovic, rising rock-and-blues artist Eddie 9V, and NYC-based, New Orleans-inspired brass ensemble Brass Queens.

Acclaimed jazz vocalists taking the stage include five-time GRAMMY winner and 2018 NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves, renowned for her powerful and emotive performances; Cécile McLorin Salvant, a three-time GRAMMY winner hailed by The New York Times as “the finest jazz singer to emerge in the last decade;” rising star Tyreek McDole, widely praised as a defining new voice in jazz; and singer-songwriter Sasha Dobson, known for her work across jazz and folk traditions.

The festival will also mark two major musical milestones with special centennial celebrations, highlighted by Miles Electric Band: Celebrating Miles Davis's Centennial (MEB). Founded by Emmy- and GRAMMY-winning drummer Vince Wilburn Jr., nephew of Miles Davis and a member of his later ensembles, MEB honors both Davis's groundbreaking electric period and his 100th birthday as part of a global celebration of concerts, exhibitions, and storytelling. Performing alongside Wilburn are Miles alumni Darryl Jones, long-time bassist for The Rolling Stones, and Robert Irving III, Davis's musical director and keyboardist. Joining them is trumpeter Keyon Harrold who was a featured artist last year and also performed the soundtrack for the biopic Miles Ahead, as well as Jean-Paul Bourelly, Munyungo Jackson, Antoine Roney, and other outstanding artists whose work spans jazz, rock, and global traditions, delivering a rare opportunity to experience a direct lineage from Davis's electric era.

The Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars will also return to the Discovery Stage to celebrate the centennial of legendary saxophonist John Coltrane, whose influence continues to shape jazz and modern music today.

Contemporary and cutting-edge jazz is represented by visionary artists including GRAMMY-winning drummer and composer Terri Lyne Carrington with her band Social Science, saxophonist and genre-blending innovator Lakecia Benjamin, charismatic trumpeter Avishai Cohen with his exuberant, home-grown band Big Vicious, pianist powerhouse Orrin Evans with his trio, rising saxophone star Alexa Tarantino and her quartet, and guitar virtuoso Bill Frisell with Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston, with special guest Gregory Tardy, marking Frisell's festival debut.

“The Jazz Festival continues to be a cornerstone of this community, a historic event that ties together the best of music, art, culture and creativity. We are proud to play a role in supporting an institution that does so much and which reflects the ideals we work to embrace as a company every day, including community partnership, the value of collaboration, and the belief that lasting impact starts locally,” says GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik.

In addition to two non-stop days of great music on two stages, fans can also enjoy a host of amenities including new and diverse food offerings, a fine arts and crafts fair, and artist merchandise signings. Guests are welcome to bring in their own food and beverages, as well as lawn chairs, blankets, tents and lawn umbrellas. Parking for the event is free. Performances will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 and at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.