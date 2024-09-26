Review: THE JOFFREY+BALLET IN THE U.S. at NYPL for the Performing Arts Fascinates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Public Library (NYPL) for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center is now presenting a fabulous new large-scale exhibition, The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S. through March 1st. We are certain that it will fascinate people of all ages, dance enthusiasts, and many more. Plan your excursion to see this free exhibit. Like us, you’ll want to return again and again!

The Joffrey Ballet, with its home base in Chicago, is a premier dance company globally. Founded in 1956 by Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, The Joffrey remains dedicated to the finest artistic expression, innovation, education, and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director, Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO, Greg Cameron.

The Joffrey has maintained a reputation for boundary-breaking and inspiring performances for over 68 years. Their repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works. Even with its size and cultural significance, The Joffrey Ballet has received very little scholarly attention to date. However, in 2017, the Jerome Robbins Dance Division acquired the entire Joffrey archive. This was the largest acquisition for NYPL in a decade.

The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S. is expertly curated by Dr. Julia Foulkes, who previously collaborated with the Library on the 2018 exhibition Voice of My City: Jerome Robbins and New York. The former Joffrey Company Artist, Nicole Duffy, who danced for the company for a decade and currently serves as a repetiteur for Gerald Arpino’s works assists with the exhibition.

The depth of the exhibition is remarkable as it offers stunning rare films of The Joffreys eclectic repertory; Joffrey Ballet costumes, props, pointe shoes, posters and correspondence; early memorabilia from Robert Joffrey’s life; Gerald Arpino’s traveling trunk, and so much more. It is a valuable insight into the renowned company with its history of successes and challenges.

The exhibition Curator, Julia Foulkes suggests ideas for inquiry. “The questions that propelled The Joffrey are the same as those of the ballet’s future-and ones for you to answer: Who is ballet for? What should a ballet company perform? How should ballet companies be supported financially? And what should ballet look like-and be-in the future?”

Don’t miss the opportunity to view The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S. It is a true celebration of the famed company. Take the time to explore each distinctive gallery and use the digital guide. The exhibition will next be mounted in the company’s hometown of Chicago at Wrightwood 659 in Fall 2025.

The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S. is made possible by the generosity of the Anne H. Bass Foundation, The Jerome Robbins Foundation, Inc., Lorna Ferguson, Macmillan Family Foundation, Leslie Tonner Curtis, The Geraldine Stutz Trust, Inc., The Frederick Loewe Foundation, Inc., and Perry Granoff.

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts is located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023. This branch of the NYPL is dedicated to enhancing access to its rich archives of dance, theater, music, and recorded sound to amplify all voices and support the creative process. For more information, special programs, and hours of operation, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NYPL for the Performing Arts

