Review: ONE DANCE at Lincoln Center-A Stunning Visual Display of Korean Dance

SK Group, the second-largest conglomerate in South Korea, is now presenting the Sejong Center’s exceptional display of dance with their program, One Dance during Korean Arts Week. As part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City, the show will be on stage until Saturday, July 22. This stunning show is performed by 39 of Korea’s most talented dancers from Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre as a contemporary reinterpretation of ceremonial Korean traditional dance. One Dance along with Korean Arts Week is highlighting the magnificent depth and breadth of Korean culture through some of the country’s most extraordinary talents. The opportunity to engage with these art forms is a gift to New Yorkers and guests of the city.

The artistic and creative direction of One Dance is helmed by Kuho Jung, the renowned Creative Director in fashion and the arts. His brilliant vision and career mission of the modernization of traditional Korean aesthetics are evident in the show’s visually striking set pieces. The enthralling traditional Korean dance choreography is by Hyejin Jeong, the Artistic Director of Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre, and the inspired modern dance choreography is by Sung Hoon Kim and Jaeduk Kim.

One Dance captures the grandeur of Korean tradition while bringing audiences the best of its contemporary dance. The 70-minute show is told in four acts. It commences with Act 1, “Study of Ilmu,” which is the modern reimagining of the treasured ancient ceremonial dance known as Jongmyo or Munnmyo. The dance has four captivating scenes with the dancers performing in perfect precision set to a contemporary music soundtrack inspired by traditional Korean court music. It features over 36 dancers who move in perfect unison.

Act 2, the “Study of Gungjungmu” is performed in two mesmerizing scenes. This court dance was created during the reign of King Junjo of the Joseon Dynasty. Scene two of this dance is a fascinating variation of the traditional piece. The dancers exhibit an uncanny level of control as they create beautiful formations. Act 3, “Jukmu” is an all-male group dance that is a wondrous display of unity, strength, and control.

Act 4, “Sin-Imlu” is the ideal finale to the dance program. This original dance is presented in two scenes. It is a contemporary approach to the traditional choreography and it showcases the spirit, grace, and versatility of the dancers. All of the acts in One Dance are perfectly complemented by the elaborate costuming, along with the excellent music and lighting.

(Courtesy of Artue Photo by Sebastiano Pellion di Persano)

This year, Korean Arts Week will not be contained to a singular week, with Celebrate Korea taking over Rockefeller Center all summer long from June through August. New Yorkers and visitors from around the world are invited to experience the best in Korean culture, art, cuisine, fashion, and music in one of the city’s most iconic locations, culminating in a week of special events and pop-ups in collaboration with surrounding retailers. On display from July 17 to August 27, this free exhibit of contemporary Korean art, curated by Artue, will highlight younger and emerging artists including Sungsic Moon, Park Chan- wook, Jina Park, Heejoon Lee, HaSeulLin Jeong, and Hyundoo Jung. Demonstrating the wide spectrum of some of Korea's most notable talents' artistic practices, the exhibition will offer a glimpse into the present state and future potential of Korean art.

You’ll treasure the opportunity to see One Dance at Lincoln Center. Ticket prices for the show start at $30 and they are available online or phone by calling 212.496.0600.

Photo Credit: All Dance Photos by Hwang Piljoo