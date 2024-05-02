Stage Directors And Choreographers Foundation Awards Ceremony to Take Place in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, will hold the SDCF Awards, a virtual awards ceremony, on Monday May 6th, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The SDCF Awards will be presented to the previously announced recipients and finalists of the Joe A. Callaway Award, Zelda Fichandler Award, and Gordon Davidson Award.

Reservations to watch the awards ceremony can be found at this link.

The 2022-2023 Joe A. Callaway Award will be awarded to Pam MacKinnon for excellence in directing for Downstate (Playwrights Horizons) and Orlando Pabotoy for excellence in choreography for The Half-God of Rainfall (New York Theatre Workshop). The Callaway finalists for excellence in directing are Knud Adams for Primary Trust (Roundabout Theatre Company) and Dustin Wills for Wolf Play (MCC Theater). The Callaway finalists for excellence in choreography are Edgar Godineaux for The Harder They Come (The Public Theater) and Steph Paul for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (Manhattan Theatre Club). The Callaway Awards are peer-given awards recognizing excellence in the arts of stage direction and choreography in a given New York City Off-Broadway season. The Callaway Award was first presented in 1989.

The 2023 Zelda Fichandler Award will be presented to Raymond O. Caldwell, Producing Artistic Director of DC's Theater Alliance. May Adrales and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden have been named as finalists. The Fichandler Award recognizes directors and choreographers who have demonstrated great accomplishment to date with singular creativity and deep investment in a particular community or region, and is named for Zelda Fichandler, the founding artistic director of Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. The award is presented annually, with a focus each year on a different region; all of the nominees for this year's Fichandler Award were directors and choreographers from the Eastern United States.

The 2023 Gordon Davidson Award will be presented to Anne Bogart. Named in honor of the founding artistic director of Los Angeles's Center Theatre Group and one of the visionary leaders of the resident theatre movement, the Gordon Davidson Award recognizes a director or choreographer for lifetime achievement and distinguished service in the national not-for-profit theatre.

