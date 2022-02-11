Ragamala Dance Company Comes to Northrop This Month

Rooted in the expansive South Indian dance form of Bharatanatyam, Ragamala Dance Company manifests a kindred relationship between the ancient and the contemporary. In their latest evening-length performance, Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal Pilgrim, eleven dancers conjure a realm where time is suspended and humans merge with the divine.

Award-winning creators Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy imagine a metaphorical crossing place that enters into a ritualistic world of immortality, evoking the birth-death-rebirth continuum in Hindu thought to honor immigrant experiences of life and death in the diaspora.

The piece comes to Northrop after opening The Kennedy Center's 50th anniversary season, followed by performances at The Joyce Theater (New York, NY), The Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College, and The Harris Theater (Chicago).

This work is a Northrop Centennial Commission and is the culmination of a two-year partnership with Northrop that included a reimagined 2020-21 Ragamala Rooted residency with free monthly engagement activities.

Tickets are on sale now. To order tickets, visit northrop.umn.edu or call 612-624-2345 Mon-Fri 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Many discounts are available.