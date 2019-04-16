Purelements Announces Free Dance Concert Celebrating Diversity Of Brooklyn

Purelements: An Evolution in Dance, presents the fourth annual Dance Brooklyn: A World Celebration, May 11, 2019 at 7:00p.m. A FREE cultural celebration of music, dance, and community, Dance Brooklyn showcases the richness of all the borough's pre-existent and new communities. The event celebrates cultural differences while highlighting the similarities shared by a global people. The 2019 Festival will include performances by Purelements: An Evolution in Dance, Something Positive, Brooklyn Irish Dance Company, Ninja Ballet, Allure Latin Dance, and Amira Mor.

Dance Brooklyn is free and open to the public, with funding provided by New York City Council and Department of Cultural Affairs. The concert gives Brooklyn an opportunity to experience the richness of all the borough's cultural communities, featuring performances of contemporary, African, Irish, Latin, Belly Dancing, and a genre-defying fusion of ballet/martial arts. The Dance Brooklyn festival acts as a catalyst for the positive restoration and transformation of Brooklyn communities by igniting and strengthening community connections among Brooklyn's diverse cultural groups.

Purelements Artistic Director Lakai Worrell said, "Brooklyn is vast and varied, both in size and demographics. We spend so much time around one another, yet we know so little about each other. Dance Brooklyn works to bring the borough together into a space of discovery and appreciation. It's about finding joy through the beautiful sharing of Brooklyn cultures."

Dance Brooklyn promotes a deeper understanding of dance companies in the city, and bolsters the voice of native Brooklynites, who believe that increasing the visibility of the arts among local politicians demonstrates the power of the arts to transform communities. The goal of showcasing such high-quality community arts programming is to advocate for support and funding towards local cultural programming.

PERFORMANCE and VENUE INFORMATION

Dance Brooklyn: A World Celebration will be held on May 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at City Tech Theater at NY College of Technology, 285 Jay St. The venue is accessible by the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F, and R trains.

All tickets are free, and RSVPs can be made at: https://dancebrooklyn.eventbrite.com

REPERTORY NOTES

Purelements: An Evolution in Dance

Choreographer: Hollie Wright

Genre: Modern

Purelements debuts a brand-new work by Choreographer and Dancer Ms. Hollie Wright.

Something Positive, Inc.

Bele Soiree

Choreographer: Cathy Branker-Diamond

Music: Traditional

Genre: Afro-Caribbean Traditional

The Bele (bell-eh) Soiree - a blend of African and French dance traditions - is an opportunity for women to display their beautifully created garments and dance prowess. Based on the French Minuet and Waltz and the refined manners of the African court dances, the soiree emphasizes refinement and social grace. The soiree is rounded out with Congo Bele, a faster version with vigorous arm movements and fabulous footwork all to the energetic accompaniment of live drums and song.

Brooklyn Irish Dance Company

Into the Storm

Choreographer: Erin O'Donnell, Michael Roberson, Myles Lawson, Meghan Lucey

Music: Beoga

Genre: Irish Step

An excerpt from the full-length production of A Celtic Christmas Story, which had its Off-Broadway debut last December. Life on the heartland is upset when the men take off to the seas, where they must battle the elements to find their way home.

Ninja Ballet

SEED

Choreographer: Shoko Tamai & Tony Ortiz

Music: Gather by Brooklyn Gypsies

Genre: ballet/martial arts

SEED is about manifestation and vision slowly becoming reality. When you plant a seed into the ground, that is just the beginning. You have to care for your plant, and water it, give it sun, talk to it. This piece is about building your reality from your imagination.

Allure Latin Dance

No Hay Amigo/Param pam pam

Chorographer: Tiffany Benson and Jeffery Taveras

Music: Celia Cruz and Oscar De Leon

Genre: Salsa

This is a collaborative salsa piece with a solo and partner work. Our couples' routine won first place at the World Salsa Summit in Miami. This piece is high energy with intricate turn patterns and movement.

Amira Mor

Passion, Freedom, and Love

Choreographer: Amira Mor

Genre: Belly Dance

1. PASSION. 2. SWORDS. 3. FREEDOM, C'est la vie.





