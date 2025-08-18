Principal Dancers Heather Ogden, Genevieve Penn Nabity And Ben Rudisin Perform At Tivoli International Ballet Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that Principal Dancers Heather Ogden, Genevieve Penn Nabity and Ben Rudisin will perform at the prestigious Tivoli International Ballet Gala – A Celebration of Dance at the Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark from August 28 to 30.

“The National Ballet of Canada is deeply honoured to make its debut at the Tivoli International Ballet Gala,” said Muir. “This illustrious gathering celebrates the artistry and ambition of some of the world’s finest companies. I am thrilled that Heather, Genevieve and Ben will represent the National Ballet, bringing their unique perspectives, approach and exceptional talent to such a distinguished international stage.”

Ogden and Penn Nabity will reprise their roles in Canadian choreographer Emma Portner’s islands. Penn Nabity will also perform with Rudisin in On The Nature of Daylight by David Dawson, the National Ballet’s Resident Choreographer.

The international gala will also feature performances by dancers from New York City Ballet, The Royal Ballet, Hamburg Ballet, Kammerballetten, Dutch National Ballet and Tivoli Balletteater.