Presents the World Premiere of IMMEDIATE TRAGEDY at the Martha Graham Center

Don't miss the world premiere of of 'Immediate Tragedy' at the Martha Graham Center

Inspired by Martha Graham's lost solo from 1937, Immediate Tragedy is a new digital creation created by 22 artists collaborating from locations across the U.S. and Europe.



Commissioned by The Soraya, the new work references today's immediate tragedy and is choreographed by Janet Eilber and the dancers of Martha Graham Dance Company with a new score by Christopher Rountree performed by Wild Up⇈, and digital design by Ricki Quinn. The 30-minute premiere showing will include interviews with the collaborators, a recent performance of the solo Deep Song (created by Graham as a companion to Immediate Tragedy) starring Anne Souder, and the WORLD PREMIERE of the collaboration. FRIDAY, JUNE 19 at 7:00pm (est) on FACEBOOK LIVE

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK. An encore performance will air on the Graham YouTube Channel on SATURDAY, JUNE 20 at 2:30pm (est).

