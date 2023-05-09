Photos: DO40 Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Broadway's Lawrence Merritt

DO40 celebrated the life of board member Lawrence Merritt (Larry Merritt) on May 7th, 2023, who passed away in January. See photos from inside the event.

Held at Theater Breaking Through Barrier's performance space for God of Carnage (special thanks to executive director Nicholas Viselli), it celebrated Lawrence the singer/dancer and actor. Speakers included Nicholas Viselli, DO40 president John Sefakis, Lawrence's partner, Richard Tschudy, Shela Xoregos and Lee Roy Reams. Also, audience members shared their humorous and memorable stories of Larry Merritt. It was a lovely event celebrating the professionalism that Lawrence embodied, whether it be in a Broadway show, Off-Broadway, dancing or acting late in his career (with Theater Breaking Through Barriers over the past 15 years).

Some of the DO40 friends and family included Kirsten Lawrick, Shela Xoregos, Marilyn D'honau, Karin Baker, Greg Kayne, Jean Preece, Eileen Casey, Leni Anders, Jami Landi, Sandy Nance, Sasha Spielvogel, Lee Roy Reams, Susan Sigrist, Sharon Wendrow, Darlene Larson, Richard Tschudy, Francine Storey, Jane Coleman, Nickolas Viselli, Kelly Bishop, DO40 prez John Sefakis, Lawrence Leritz, Priscilla Lopez, James Dybas, Patrick McCarthy and Bobby Hedglin-Taylor.

The company offers special thanks to TBTB Executive Director Nicholas Viselli, our great board and hardy crew of Manny Santiago on video and Jeff Eason on photos. And special thanks to DO40 Advisory Board Member Lori Tan Chinn for donating the food and beverages for the evening.