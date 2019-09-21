Photo Flash: Taiko Master Kenny Endo Performs With Keiko Fujii Dance Co. At The Theater At Gibney

The KEIKO FUJII DANCE COMPANY of Osaka, Japan, returns to New York with the US premiere of Ms. Fujii's "Tamashii No Tibiki II" (Soul Vibrations), an ensemble work that looks into peoples' minds to explore the vibrations in the silent inner sanctuary of the body.

Performances began on Thursday, September 19 and will continue through Saturday, September 21 at The Theater at Gibney, Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center, 280 Broadway (entrance at 53A Chambers St.) at 8pm. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Reservations: 646.837.6809 or click on GibneyDance.org/Performances

The concert features Keiko Fujii joined by an ensemble of New York dancers- Danielle Cortier, Meaghan Maxwell, Erke Roosen, Cassandra Glaser, Valerie Cortier, Kayla Radomski, Caitlin Maxwell, Marisa Post, Jillian Rosner and Faustine Lavie - dancing to vibrant music by renowned Taiko Drummer KENNY ENDO, performing live. There will also be some taped music by Hiroshi Kubo, Tsugaru Shamisen player and composer. The production is part of Gibney's POP series

The KEIKO FUJII DANCE COMPANY was formed in Osaka in 1983, and has presented a large repertory of productions by director Fujii. The Company made its U.S. debut over thirty years ago and has returned for performances at Lincoln Center, City Center, and the Kaye Playhouse. Other U.S. appearances have taken place in Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Hawaii, where Ms. Fujii is a frequent guest teacher at the University in Honolulu.

For 40 years, KENNY ENDO has been at the vanguard of the taiko world. Born in Los Angeles, Endo was the first non-Japanese national to be honored with a "natori," a professional stage name. In addition to CDs and live appearances, his music is featured on the soundtracks for several movies, including Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now" and James Cameron's "Avatar." www.kennyendo.com

Endo has had a day named for him by the Mayor of Honolulu and was honored by the National Endowment for the Arts for American Masterpieces. The consummate artist is one of the most versatile musicians in the genre, blending taiko and rhythms from around the world with original melodies.

POP: PERFORMANCE OPPORTUNITY PROJECT

POP provides the dance community with increased support for showings and performances.

POP enables dance artists to self-produce performances and showings at Gibney through a curated rental process. Artists can participate in POP through Performances, Showings, or Open Rehearsals. POP Performances offer a three-night run in The Theater (Studio H) at 280 Broadway. POP Showings & Open Rehearsals are more informal showings in our studios.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Taiko Master Kenny Endo and Keiko Fujii

Keiko Fujii and Taiko Master Kenny Endo





