Performers For Ukraine to Present DANCERS FOR UKRAINE

The diverse program is united by a desire to help those in desperate need and to use art as a conduit for change.

Mar. 31, 2022  
Performers for Ukraine will present Dancers for Ukraine on April 9, 2022 at 8PM at Gibney 280, Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center and on livestream. Dancers for Ukraine is a benefit performance put on by the dance community in NYC to raise awareness and funding for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

From classical ballet to Bharatanatyam and ballroom to modern dance, the diverse program is united by a desire to help those in desperate need and to use art as a conduit for change. To RSVP, visit https://linktr.ee/dancersforukraine. This performance will be donation-based. Audience members have the option to donate to the Performers for Ukraine Venmo - 100% of the proceeds will then be given to NOVA Ukraine to support their efforts - or to donate to the organization of their choosing.

The evening will feature performances by Buglisi Dance Theatre, Joseph Markey, Vaibu Mohan, CRDANCE Company, VERBAL ANIMAL, Shaquelle Charles, Battery Dance, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, Belinda McGuire, and Jon Lehrer Dance Company.



