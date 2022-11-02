Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Presents JOYS OF THE SEASON

The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) of Los Angeles is back presenting their "Joys of the Season" show at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts' Smothers Theatre on the Malibu campus of Pepperdine University on December 10th and 11th, with doors opening at 7:30 pm and show at 8:00 pm.

Under the direction of Director and Choreographer Natasha Middleton, the popular ballet company will perform a number of featured selections from family-friendly holiday classics including The Nutcracker, Les Patineurs (The Skater's Waltz) and The Little Match Girl.

"We're thrilled to bring a selection of these holiday classics to Smothers Theatre for the whole family to come and enjoy, especially after coming through these past few years with no live performances," said Middleton. "Coming back after the pandemic, we're thrilled to create memories for families across greater Los Angeles, sharing the importance of the arts now more than ever."

Since its inception in 1954, the PBDT continues to bring the audiences powerful and atmospheric performances and has gained a notable following, growing to become one of the major dance companies within the greater Los Angeles area. The PBDT attracts first-class talent from across the country and around the world that contribute their unique experience to both the stage and audience.

Tickets are on sale now at www.pacificballetdancetheatre.com. Smothers Theatre is located at Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, 90263.