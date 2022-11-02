Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Presents JOYS OF THE SEASON

Performances are on December 10th and 11th.

Nov. 02, 2022  

The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) of Los Angeles is back presenting their "Joys of the Season" show at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts' Smothers Theatre on the Malibu campus of Pepperdine University on December 10th and 11th, with doors opening at 7:30 pm and show at 8:00 pm.

Under the direction of Director and Choreographer Natasha Middleton, the popular ballet company will perform a number of featured selections from family-friendly holiday classics including The Nutcracker, Les Patineurs (The Skater's Waltz) and The Little Match Girl.

"We're thrilled to bring a selection of these holiday classics to Smothers Theatre for the whole family to come and enjoy, especially after coming through these past few years with no live performances," said Middleton. "Coming back after the pandemic, we're thrilled to create memories for families across greater Los Angeles, sharing the importance of the arts now more than ever."

Since its inception in 1954, the PBDT continues to bring the audiences powerful and atmospheric performances and has gained a notable following, growing to become one of the major dance companies within the greater Los Angeles area. The PBDT attracts first-class talent from across the country and around the world that contribute their unique experience to both the stage and audience.

Tickets are on sale now at www.pacificballetdancetheatre.com. Smothers Theatre is located at Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, 90263.




Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Returns This Month
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance (CLD) upcoming Salon Performance at New York City Center Studios, Sunday, November 27 at 3pm, will feature a reimagined reprise of Mythologies, Lavagnino's (2021) choreographic work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece, and a first look at CLD's newest theater-dance work in process, The Winter's Tale, based on one of Shakespeare's last great plays.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Hold Free Contemporary Polish Dance Master Class
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has announced a free master class in Contemporary Polish Dance for Professional Dancers taught by master dancer/choreographer Jacek Luminski on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 11am at Gibney Dance Center, Studio 8, 890 Broadway, NYC.
Tislarm Bouie, Kristen Brooks Sandler, and Kristin Yancy Will Be Mentors to NYTB's Choreography Lab
New York Theatre Barn will present its final Choreography Lab of 2022, the Open Lab, on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 7 PM EDT. This lab will be a virtual hybrid presentation and will highlight three emerging choreographers creating movement at the intersection of theatre and film. The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative and will present the live-streamed lab to a live virtual audience from FOC's Studio. 
The American Dance Guild ADG PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL Returns This December
The American Dance Guild will return to live performance with their yearly ADG PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL, their first live production since the Covid pandemic. 

