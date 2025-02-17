New Dance Work HIGH OCTANE Comes To Campbelltown Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Campbelltown Arts Centre will present High Octane, a daring new dance theatre performance from visionary artist Emma Harrison, from Thursday 27th to Saturday 29th March 2025.

Exploring success, capitalism, class, and material wealth, High Octane takes a visceral look at how these forces shape our identities and bodies. Hailing from Regional Queensland and New South Wales, Harrison alongside an epic line-up of performers and creatives, delves into the hypermasculine world of racing channelling her personal experiences into a provocative interrogation of ambition and its price.

With an explosive blend of movement, rev heads, burnouts, rhinestones, music, and early 2000s-inspired visuals, High Octane takes the stage by force. A raw and electrifying reflection on the forces that drive us, High Octane challenges audiences to reconsider their relationship with success, power, and the relentless pursuit of more.

On this captivating new work, Choreographer and Performer Emma Harrison said, “For me, High Octane is a naughties period piece that dissects class, ambition, and consumption culture. Like the endless laps of the Bathurst 1000, it refuses to stop, demanding attention, demanding more. I'm excited to bring High Octane to Western Sydney, a place that stirs the same energy and grit I love about my own childhood homes”.

Mayor of Campbelltown, Cr Darcy Lound, added, “We are thrilled to welcome High Octane to the stage for its debut performance. This bold work invites audiences to explore their own ambitions and identity. We're proud to provide a space for artists to create daring and visionary work right here in Campbelltown.”

Director of Campbelltown Arts Centre, Mouna Zaylah, added, “We are so excited to be working with Emma Harrison and her talented team. High Octane is a high energy and captivating new body of work. It will captivate audiences and is guaranteed to spark some interesting conversations.

In a world fuelled by competition, get ready for a high-speed ride through ambition, self-identity, and the price of making it to the top.

