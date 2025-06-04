Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present Technique & Repertory Master Class With Greta Campo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will take part in the American Dance Guild's 225 Modern Dance Intensive. Campo will teach a master class focusing on technique and repertory on Tuesday, June 10 from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuition to the American Dance Guild Modern Dance Intensive is $250 for all courses, $27 for individual courses.

Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique combines the essence of Ballet/Modern with Traditional Chinese training and ancient Chinese QiGong, Tai Chi and Martial Arts. This technique emphasizes breathing, tension/release, and the flow of energy using key movement phrases from the Company's cross-cultural repertory. Register here.

Greta Campo began her dance training in Milan, Italy at the Carcano Theater. At age 19, she moved to NYC and she attended the Professional Training Program at the Martha Graham School and, after a couple of months, she joined Graham II, performing in ensemble and solo roles. She also performed with the Martha Graham Dance Company in their 2012 New York Season and has also been traveling nationally and internationally with them.

She was a founding member of Alison Cook Beatty Dance and she also received an award from Fini Dance Festival as a female rising star. Greta has been dancing with the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company since 2012; in 2017 she became associate artistic director and after the loss of the choreographer and artistic director, Nai-Ni Chen, Greta got promoted to artistic director of the Company in December 2021. From 2019 to 2023 Greta performed with Buglisi Dance Theater.

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 20% Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 10% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds