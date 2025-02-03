News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Will Perform at Hostos Center For the Arts & Culture

Performances are on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 11am and Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 3pm.

By: Feb. 03, 2025
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Will Perform at Hostos Center For the Arts & Culture Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will perform Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Snake on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 11am and Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 3pm at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, 450 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451. Ticket prices for the February 16 performance are $12 for General Admission, $10 Seniors and $5 Student/Child Under 18.

LATEST NEWS

NYPL for the Performing Arts Presents MIKHAIL BARYSHNIKOV: BEYOND BOUNDARIES
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes In Motion to Present Spring Session Youth Classes
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company To Perform At Hostos Center For The Arts & Culture
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Will Perform at Hostos Center For the Arts & Culture

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will perform Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Snake on Thursday, February 11, 2025 at 11am as a Student Matinée for schools and day-time groups at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture. Admission is free and the shortened performance will run approximately 50 minutes. To register visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1200388597609?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Celebrate a spectacular Lunar New Year with Hostos Center and the acclaimed Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in this special daytime performance perfect for schools and daytime groups. In 2025, we welcome the Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom, transformation and resilience.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, known for their stunning acrobatics, skilled dancers and live musicians, will present a captivating program for audiences of all ages. Adorned in dazzling costumes of majestic dragons, elegant peacocks, and lively lions, they will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary Chinese dances.

Bring your students and daytime groups to experience the magic and wonder of the Lunar New Year at Hostos Center – in celebration of the Year of the Snake! For all ages and cultural backgrounds.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos