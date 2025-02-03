Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Will Perform at Hostos Center For the Arts & Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will perform Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Snake on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 11am and Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 3pm at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, 450 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451. Ticket prices for the February 16 performance are $12 for General Admission, $10 Seniors and $5 Student/Child Under 18.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will perform Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Snake on Thursday, February 11, 2025 at 11am as a Student Matinée for schools and day-time groups at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture. Admission is free and the shortened performance will run approximately 50 minutes. To register visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1200388597609?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Celebrate a spectacular Lunar New Year with Hostos Center and the acclaimed Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in this special daytime performance perfect for schools and daytime groups. In 2025, we welcome the Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom, transformation and resilience.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, known for their stunning acrobatics, skilled dancers and live musicians, will present a captivating program for audiences of all ages. Adorned in dazzling costumes of majestic dragons, elegant peacocks, and lively lions, they will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary Chinese dances.

Bring your students and daytime groups to experience the magic and wonder of the Lunar New Year at Hostos Center – in celebration of the Year of the Snake! For all ages and cultural backgrounds.

Comments