Micaya Presents The 23rd Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest Online

Micaya will present the 23rd Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest (SFIHHDF), Sunday, November 21, 2021.

This year's festival will feature pre-recorded performances by six dance companies from around the globe. Audiences will be able to attend an in-person Watch Party at the Palace of Fine Arts Theater or tune into the show from home.

For this year's festival Artistic Director and Founder Micaya asked hip-hop dance companies to create a work beginning with the letter "R." The six new works featured in this year's recorded performance are:

Goma Dance Company (Democratic Republic of Congo) in "Revolution"

Versa-Style (Los Angeles) in "Rebirth"

Hilty and Bosch (Japan) in "Real"

Hybrid Soul Ensemble (Bay Area) in "Resuscitation"

Noesisx (London) in "Resilience"

Jon Boogz (Las Vegas) in "Resurgence"

In addition to a screening of the performance, the live event will include a post-show celebration in the lobby featuring a dance party with DJ, small bites, and short performances. An Awards Ceremony will honor performer, choreographer, teacher, and mentor to Oakland youth Carla Service, festival supporter Arquay Harris, and longtime volunteer Kevin Morrison.

The 23rd Annual SFIHHDF is also hosting a special kids dance montage. All kids (under the age of 14) who wish to be in the montage should get parents permission and have themselves videotaped dancing to "Chocolate" by Big Boi (featuring Troze). Kids are asked to upload the footage to the SFIHHDF website by October 1, 2021. The montage will be screened for those who attend the live event and watch from home. More info at sfhiphopdancefest.com/kids

As per SFDPH guidelines, all ticket holders will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination and masks will be required indoors. At present time unvaccinated children under 12 years of age are not permitted into the Palace of Fine Arts Theater.

Tickets for the Watch Party at 4pm are $40. Tickets to watch online from home at 12pm start at $15.