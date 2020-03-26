McCallum Theatre Announces Search For Dancemakers For 23rd Annual Palm Desert Choreography Festival

McCallum Theatre Education's 23rd Annual Palm Desert Choreography Festival is searching for original choreography by dancemakers from across the nation and abroad. Choreographers can submit their work electronically at https://www.mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/education/choreography-festival. The deadline to submit is April 15, 2020. All finalists receive a cash award and will present their work on the McCallum stage for a large audience and panel of esteemed judges.

This one of a kind festival, scheduled for Saturday, November 14th at 7pm and Sunday, November 15th at 4pm continues to promote dance as an art form by creating a venue for emerging and established choreographers and developing new dance audiences. The Festival features a choreography competition in two divisions, educational opportunities including workshops and residencies, and honors those who have made outstanding contributions to dance through a Lifetime Achievement Award.

2019 Grand Prize Award winner Dolly Sfeir says "To say that this experience was incredible and thrilling is an understatement. It is an honor to have shared the space with such wonderful artists and such a present audience. I am irrevocably thankful for everyone that was part of making it happen."

To hear more from last year's Grand Prize Winner about why this opportunity is unique and why you should submit your work to Palm Desert Choreography Festival, visithttps://www.mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/education/choreography-festival.

Palm Desert Choreography Festival also includes dynamic outreach projects including the 14th Annual East Valley Dance Project and The Studio Project, now in its 10th year. These projects give dancers from local studios and students from Desert Mirage High and Toro Canyon Middle Schools in Thermal an opportunity to explore and create with professional choreographers. Participants in these projects learn an original piece of choreography and perform on the McCallum stage in conjunction with the Division II performance on November 15th at 4:00pm.

Palm Desert Choreography Festival is made possible thanks to the generous support of Festival sponsors including Presenting Sponsor, City of Palm Desert. Sponsorships with great benefits will be available. For more information please contact Nicole Moon at nmoon@mccallum-theatre.org.

Tickets will be available at the McCallum Theatre Box Office, by calling 760-340-ARTS, online at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by walk-up, as soon as the 2020-21 season goes on sale (TBA)





