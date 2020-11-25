Marblehead School Of Ballet To Hold Community Appreciation Week and Winter Coat Drive

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its annual Community Appreciation Week with special activities from Sunday, December 13 through Saturday, December 19. The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet will hold a winter coat drive to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic from Tuesday, December 1 through Wednesday, December 16.



"For 49 years, the Marblehead School of Ballet has been a part of the community. We thank everyone for supporting us all these years. Throughout Community Appreciation Week, we welcome newcomers to the Marblehead School of Ballet's family. During the holiday season, we ask the public to think of people less fortunate suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating a winter coat to our collection drive," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of MSB.



Community Appreciation Week begins with a virtual ballet social of Giselle on Sunday, December 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The social is free and open to the public. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your snacks to watch online and discuss The Royal Ballet's rehearsal of Giselle featuring Marianela Nuñez, Vadim Muntagirov and Natalia Osipova. The dancing continues with American Ballet Theatre's performance of Giselle spotlighting dancers Natalia Makarova and Mikhail Baryshnikov. RSVP online at bit.ly/MSBSocialGiselle. Two hours prior to the event, guests will receive a Zoom invitation and a link to sign in.



During Community Appreciation Week, the MSB offers a special Tell a Friend promotional. A new student may attend any online drop-in class and receive a $10 discount with the promo code SAVE10 from December 4 through December 13. Interested dancers or parents may also arrange a complimentary consultation with Ms. Shiff to discuss their dance plans, interests, customized teaching and also learn more about the school's history, classes, and opportunities.



For a class schedule, visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-school/schedule/. New students must pre-register before attending a class at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/contact-us/announcements/#promo. Parents and guardians, who are considering dance training and opportunities for children and teenagers, are welcome to contact the school for additional information at 781-631-6262.

