Limon Dance Company Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Events take place September 15 to October 15.

Join the Limón Dance Company at Limon.nyc on September 17th at 7 PM, as they kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15) with a celebration of José Limón's legacy of 75 years of creating and performing around the world.

The presentation takes a closer look at the Company's heralded Limón4Kids Program and the exclusive film release of "The Time is Now," its first production with new Artistic Director Dante Puleio, inspired by Limón's masterpiece "There is a Time."

Explains Puleio: "'The Time is Now' is an excerpted, genderblind, filmed adaptation of José Limón's 'There is a Time.' This re-investigation of Limón's great work, exploring the cyclical nature of time and human experience, highlights the impacts of social unrest and our media driven reality."

The event will be available online until Sunday, September 20th at midnight.

www.limon.nyc

