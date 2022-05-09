Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Announces Tenth Annual LAKE TAHOE DANCE FESTIVAL

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective (LTDC) presents the tenth annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, which will take place this summer from July 27-29, 2022 at venues in Tahoe City and Truckee, CA for in-person audiences.

This summer, the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival includes works by George Balanchine, Erick Hawkins, Constantine Baecher, and Lar Lubovitch with special guests Kristina Berger, Ashley Bouder, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Joseph Gordon, Stephen Hanna, Holly Curran, and Lloyd Knight.

The festival begins on Wednesday, July 27 at 5PM with the Tenth Anniversary Gala Opening Night Celebration, where audiences will enjoy a silent auction with food and wine, and a special presentation from the Washoe Tribe, performing the Ceremonial Round Dance prior to the evening's on-stage performance. The festival's Main Stage Performances continue on July 28 at 6PM in Tahoe City and on July 29 at 6PM on West End Beach, Truckee, CA.

LTDC celebrates its 10th year of presenting the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival. The festival has presented over 35 works with more than 35 guest artists and 75 local dancers since its beginnings in 2013. The Festival program comprises a variety of dance styles, pairing seminal works from the past with the newest work being created today.

"When we founded the festival, we felt strongly about programming performances in a way that would be universally accessible," explained Christin Hanna, who founded LTDC in 2008 and the Festival in 2013 with longtime friend and collaborator Constantine Baecher. "and by showing an evening where each work is dramatically different from the next helps to educate new audiences as well as provide a treat to dance fans."

Divertissement Pas de Deux from Balanchine's Midsummer Night's Dream

Performed by Stephen Hanna and Ashley Bouder

Beloved by audiences for its genuine romantic expressivity and representation of ideal love, this pas de deux from act two is part of the first wholly original evening-length ballet Balanchine choreographed in America in 1962.

To Each in His Own Time choreographed by Lar Lubovitch

Performed by Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon

Commissioned by New York City Center's Fall For Dance Festival 2021, this duet adds to Lubovitch's canon of lushly swirling, organic contemporary dances laced with balletic lines, which are always emotionally evocative.

Stephen Acrobat choreographed by Erick Hawkins, reimagined by Katherine Duke

Performed by Kristina Berger and Lloyd Knight

Former Hawkins dancer and now Artistic Director Katherine Duke has reimagined Erick Hawkins' 1947 Stephen Acrobat as Acrobat of Innocence, premiered in 2021 at University of Nevada Las Vegas.

New commission (as-yet-untitled) choreographed by Constantine Baecher

Performed by Holly Curran

Longtime collaborators and festival allum Holly Curran and choreographer Constantine Baecher will be creating a new solo for Ms. Curran inspired by the music of Italian composer Teho Teardo.

LTDC will continue to monitor and adjust to the developments and changes in COVID safety policies. In accordance with CDC and California Department of Public Health Guidelines, the most recent updates to our COVID safety procedures are available at laketahoedancecollective.org/safety.

The Young Dancers Workshop, a three-week intensive from July 11-29, 2022 for dancers ages 10 and up, offers training with festival artists in small class sizes with an emphasis on classical ballet, modern technique and improvisation. Dancers learn a repertory work that is performed in the festival.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival is made possible in part through support from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, The Arts Council of Placer County, The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and the Tahoe Weekly. Additional support from Rodney Strong Winery, Alpenglow Sports, Interwest Insurance, Plumas Bank, Tahoe City Downtown Association, Trunk Show, Tahoe Marina Lakefront, Za's Lakefront and Wolfdale's Cuisine Unique.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at laketahoedancecollective.org. The event will also be available via free livestream, available on the company's website Saturday July 30th through Tuesday, August 2nd.

For more information about the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, visit: www.laketahoedancecollective.org