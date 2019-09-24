Kyle Abraham & A.I.M Return To The Joyce With World & Company Premieres

With a mesmerizing combination of power and grace, Kyle Abraham returns to The Joyce Theater this fall with his company A.I.M from October 15-20. Presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director), the bill of world and company premieres, as well as popular recent works, will kick off with an already sold-out one-night-only performance from Misty Copeland on October 15. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65 and $10-$130 for the October 15 performance, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Former Creative Resident Kyle Abraham brings his company A.I.M back to The Joyce this fall, following up their two 2018 engagements with an eclectic bill of evocative solos and dynamic group pieces. Celebrating the start of the week-long program, ABT Principal Misty Copelandgraces the stage for one night only on October 15, performing a new work by Abraham. Please note: this opening night performance is sold-out. Abraham also takes the stage for a world premiere solo created by himself, accompanied by a live gospel choir. Solo Olos, a prime example of iconic choreographer Trisha Brown's complex combination of improvisation and fixed choreography, will make its company debut alongside two recent company-created favorites: Abraham's soloShow Pony, alternately performed by Princess Grace Award winners Tamisha Guy and Marcella Lewis, and Big Rings, a bold group number choreographer by company member Keerati Jinakunwiphat.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

A.I.M creates evocative interdisciplinary bodies of work. Born into hip-hop culture in the late 1970s and grounded in Abraham's artistic upbringing in classical cello, piano, and the visual arts, the goal of the movement is to delve into identity in relation to a personal history. The work entwines a sensual and provocative vocabulary with a strong emphasis on sound, human behavior, and all things visual in an effort to create an avenue for personal investigation and exposing that on stage. A.I.M is a representation of dancers from various disciplines and diverse personal backgrounds. Combined together, these individualities create movement that is manipulated and molded into something fresh and unique.

Kyle Abraham (Artistic Director) is a 2013 MacArthur Fellow and 2015 City Center Choreographer in residence. Previous awards include a 2018 Princess Grace Award, the 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award, 2012 USA Ford Fellow, a Creative Capital grant, and a 2012 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award. In 2010, Abraham received a prestigious Bessie Award for Outstanding Performance in Dance for his work in The Radio Show, as well as a Princess Grace Award for Choreography in the same year. The previous year, he was selected as one of Dance Magazine's 25 To Watch. In 2011, OUT Magazine labeled Abraham as the "best and brightest creative talent to emerge in New York City in the age of Obama." He has been commissioned by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, New York City Ballet, and The Joyce Theater, and his work has been presented across the United States and around the world.

ABOUT THE JOYCE THEATER

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for over three decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and The Joyce renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances for audiences in excess of 150,000.

The Joyce Theater presents A.I.M from October 15-20. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday and Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday at 2pm. A Curtain Chat, a free post-performance talkback with members of the company, will take place on Wednesday, October 16. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$45, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.





