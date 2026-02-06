Joffrey Concert Group to Perform at Ailey Citigroup Theater

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Joffrey Concert Group, under the artistic leadership of Bradley Shelver, will present its annual production, In My Art 2026, a vibrant showcase of contemporary ballet and modern dance, featuring premieres and company favorites. The production will be presented in three performances on February 20 and 21 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater.

Regular admission is available for opening night, Friday, February 20 at 7:30 PM. In addition, $100 ticket holders will be invited to a fundraising reception following the performance, where they will have the opportunity to meet the dancers and choreographers, participate in a raffle for exciting prizes, and enjoy complimentary refreshments. All proceeds from the reception will directly support the Joffrey Concert Group’s New Works Fund and community outreach performance opportunities.

In My Art serves as the culminating performance for the Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative, a prestigious program initiated by the Joffrey Concert Group to identify and support the next generation of dancemakers. This year’s production includes world premieres by 2026 CMCI recipients Bernard H. Gaddis and Clifford Williams, alongside a diverse repertory of returning favorites and new works by Artistic Director Bradley Shelver.

Program A (Friday and Saturday, February 20 and 21 at 7:30 PM) includes Stolen Moments, a world premiere by Bernard H. Gaddis exploring love and human connection; By Any Other Name, a world premiere by Clifford Williams, described as “a world where the possibilities for compassion and love are endless and regardless of what we call it, it still smells as sweet”; and works by Artistic Director Bradley Shelver including When the Water Breaks, set to an original score by David K. Israel, and All Things That Remain.

Program B (Saturday, February 21 at 3 PM) includes Stolen Moments; By Any Other Name; OOF by Bradley Shelver, showcasing the choreographer’s signature blend of physical nuance and theatricality; and Of Light by Ken Ossola, set to original music by Martino Muller and Pieter van Niewenhuyze.

Founded by Robert Joffrey in 1981, the Joffrey Concert Group is the pre-professional performing ensemble of the Joffrey Ballet School, headquartered in Manhattan. Under the direction of Bradley Shelver, the company serves as a vital bridge between the studio and the professional stage, commissioning new works and performing iconic repertoire.