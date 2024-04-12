Joffrey Concert Group & Limon2 Perform At ICONS DANCE FESTIVAL This Weekend

The Joffrey Concert Group has announced the "Icons Dance Festival," which this year welcomes guest company Limón2.

Two performances by two bold young companies: Joffrey Concert Group and Limón2, performing works by José Limón, Bradley Shelver, Eryn Renee Young, and William Carlos Angulo.

PERFORMANCES

The Joffrey Concert Group, joined by Limón2, will present a program chosen for its fusion of classical and contemporary styles, 3 PM & 7 PM:

The program will feature suites from The Winged and There is a Time by José Limón, performed by Limon2; OOF, and excerpts from Scenes and A'RAF by Joffrey Concert Group Artistic Director Bradley Shelver;

The Relentless Nature of Dreaming by Eryn Renee Young; and the new Don't Make Me Wish I Didn't"by William Carlos Angulo

About JOFFREY CONCERT GROUP:

Founded by Robert Joffrey in 1981, and currently under the direction of Bradley Shelver, this pre-professional performing ensemble provides young artists from the School's year-round Trainee Program the opportunity to experience life as a professional dancers.

In the years since its inception, the dancers of the Concert Group have studied and performed some of the most celebrated classical and contemporary repertoire. This includes the works of Gerald Arpino ("Birthday Variations", "Light Rain"); Robert Battle ("Battlefield"); George Balanchine ("Serenade"); August Bournonville ("La Ventana"); Dwight Rhoden ("New Work"); and Africa Guzman ("The Stolen Path").

The Concert Group has toured domestically and internationally, providing dancers the experience necessary to confidently transition from students to professionals.

LIMÓN2 seeks to generate innovative programming and accessible community engagement through performances and exciting dance experiences for dancers and viewers. L2 brings together emerging talent and the iconic works of José Limón, along with today's most gifted up-and-coming choreographers. The treasured spirit and humanistic legacy of José Limón lives on with Limón2.