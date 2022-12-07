Joffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhov's Blockbuster ANNA KARENINA, February 15-26

This winter, The Joffrey Ballet remounts Yuri Possokhov's blockbuster Anna Karenina for the first time since its crowd-pleasing world premiere in 2019.

Based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy, Possokhov's immersive adaptation-winner of the 2019 "Oscars of Dance" Benois de la Danse International Prize for Best Choreography-features an original composition by award-winning composer Ilya Demutsky, costumes and sets by Emmy Award-winning designer Tom Pye, and lighting by famed designer David Finn. Anna Karenina will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from February 15-26, 2023.

Love is all-consuming for the beautiful but married Anna, who finds herself caught in a life-changing affair with the dashing Count Vronsky. Set in the late 19th century of Imperial Russia, Tolstoy's classic shows the triumph of romance, family, and faith against a backdrop of fraught political and social transformation. With countless adaptations across ballet, theatre, opera, and film, Anna Karenina is often considered the earliest example of modernist literature and one of the greatest works of literature in history.

Possokhov choreographed the world premiere adaptation of Anna Karenina for The Joffrey Ballet in 2019 to critical acclaim. In addition to Anna Karenina, Possokhov's collaborations with The Joffrey Ballet include Bells (2014), The Miraculous Mandarin (2017), and Don Quixote (2011, 2022). Learn more about Yuri Possokhov here.

Anna Karenina features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Single tickets start at $36

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

