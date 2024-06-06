Joffrey Academy Launches Call For Artists For 15th Annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, is seeking ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab, and Native American) artists to submit applications for the Joffrey Academy's Fifteenth Annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition. The goal of the award is to recognize talented and emerging ALAANA choreographers whose unique perspectives will ignite creativity in the form of original works of dance. The deadline for application is July 15, 2024.

The five winning choreographers will be awarded a $5,000 stipend and given a minimum of 30 rehearsal hours. Choreographers will also be provided with travel and accommodations for the duration of their residency. The choreographic work must be original and developed by the applicant. The finished piece must be at least 10 minutes long (maximum of 12 minutes) and include a cast of at least 10 dancers. Four of the choreographers will set their piece on the members of the Joffrey Studio Company, the Joffrey Academy Ballet Trainees, and the Joffrey Academy Contemporary Ballet Trainees, and a selected fifth Chicago-based emerging ALAANA choreographer will set their piece on the students of the Joffrey Conservatory Program. The selected choreographers will also have the opportunity to seek guidance from Ashley Wheater MBE, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet, and Abbott Academy Director Suzanne Lopez. Additional details can be found in the application.

The Joffrey Academy of Dance's Winning Works program will be presented in eight performances at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Joffrey's hosting partner, at MCA's Edlis Neeson Theater, 220 E. Chicago Avenue in March 2025.

The full online application form is available at joffrey.org/winningworks. Questions can be emailed to winningworks@joffrey.org.

To apply, interested choreographers must submit an online application form, including:

Video clip containing 2 or more choreography excerpts (please include original sound/music), along with a brief written description. Each choreography excerpt should not exceed 5 minutes. Submitted excerpts must include a work containing at least 8 dancers in the piece. In-studio rehearsal footage is also encouraged. Excerpts may be combined into one video or submitted in separate video clips.

A letter of intent describing your interest in the competition and the kind of work you will create in 500-1,000 words

Headshot

Curriculum Vitae

