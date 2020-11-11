Jazz Artist Zoe Scott Launches #DancetheWaveofLove Project

The project is aimed to globally spread the beauty and joy of dance, while simultaneously supporting dancers during the pandemic.

International recording artist Zoe Scott's waves of love continue to ripple around the world, as she launches a new project (inspired by her October 2nd Shades of Love jazz album) aimed to globally spread the beauty and joy of dance, while simultaneously supporting dancers during the pandemic.

With the release of her track "You Know I'm No Good," recorded in honor of Amy Winehouse, Zoe premiered her video featuring professional dancers Matt Harris and Tanya Foy on JAZZIZ Magazine's website last month, issuing the new video as part of her #DancetheWaveofLove project.

"Let's create a Wave of Love the whole world can feel," said Zoe. "I've always felt a deep soul connection to the art of dance, so I knew the video for Shades of Love's lead single, 'Quiet Nights,' had to feature amazing dancers. With performers worldwide on pause, the plight of dancers in a global pandemic was never far from my mind while shooting it, so I was moved to use my team and album promotions to offer gratitude and direct support to professional dancers."

Zoe also released a stunning dance piece set to her bossa nova version of The Beatles' "In My Life," shot in London, which she'll discuss on SiriusXM's The Beatles channel tonight at 10:20pm ET. (The show also re-airs on Saturday at 7am ET and Sunday at 6pm ET. Plus, it will be available to subscribers On Demand via the app.)

Now, you can become part of the project: "What started with me sponsoring dancers around the world in my special places - Rome, New York, London, Rio, and Malibu - has blossomed into my #DancetheWaveofLove project, where we put more love in the world through dance," said Zoe.

Join Zoe in supporting dancers by sponsoring an intimate, socially-distanced performance to be filmed in one of your favorite places. For every sponsored dance, Zoe and her team will cast one local professional dance couple, plus a cinematographer and editor to shoot and produce their dance concept video.

"Whether you sponsor a dance through my website or simply like and share our #DancetheWaveofLove posts and videos to celebrate their work, please join me in showing these talented artists some love," said Zoe. "To me, this is what the world needs right now - more dance, more unity, and more love."

To learn more about the #DancetheWaveofLove project and sponsor a dance video, visit: https://zoescottofficial.com/pages/dancethewaveoflove.

