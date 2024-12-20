Heather Robles Steps Down As Executive Director Of The Bessies Awards After 15 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Heather Robles, who has been an integral part of The Bessie Awards for the past 15 years and has served as its Executive Director for the last four, is stepping down from her role. During her tenure, Robles made significant contributions to the organization, leaving a lasting legacy that has elevated The Bessie Awards' presence in the dance and performance community.

"Artists are the truth-tellers and imaginers who create the change so needed in the world," Robles said. "The Bessies exists to honor artists' profound work, which often takes place without thanks or witness. The journey of supporting this community will continue, and I'm proud of what we have built together."

Robles' impact on The Bessie Awards has been profound. Among her key achievements:

Establishing a Board of Directors to enhance governance and strategic oversight; ensuring diverse representation of the field of NYC within both the organization and awards; securing partnerships with New York City's renowned cultural institutions to deepen the organization's engagement with the arts community; bringing clarity to the voting process by codifying award eligibility criteria, ensuring transparency and integrity; expanding the reach of The Bessie Awards with the 2020 awards ceremony broadcast on ALL ARTS public television; partnering with Lincoln Center to hold the 2023 Bessie Awards Ceremony; successfully guiding the organization through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In stepping down, Robles will be focusing on completing an Executive MBA at Brown University and IE University, and pursuing new opportunities. She will continue to be available to The Bessies as a consultant.

The Bessie Awards Board of Directors expressed deep gratitude for Robles' leadership and vision. "Heather's contributions have been transformative for The Bessie Awards," said Board member Charles Vincent Burwell. "She has set a standard of excellence and inclusivity that will guide us as we move forward."

The Bessies Board of Directors will make announcements about an Interim Executive Director in the New Year.

About The Bessies

A Selection Committee comprised of artists, presenters, producers, designers and writers choose nominees. All those working in the dance field are invited to join The Bessies Membership-members participate in annual discussions on the direction of the awards and nominate members to serve on the Selection Committee. The mission of The Bessies is to recognize groundbreaking dance and performance work performed in New York City, to gather the city's dance-making communities, and to advocate for New York dance nationally and internationally. For more information, visit bessies.org.

The Bessies Board of Directors

Dave Archuletta, Aziza A. Bowser, Esq., and Charles Vincent Burwell.

The 2024-2025 Bessie Awards Selection Committee: Tyler Ashley, PeiJu Chien-Pott, Yoshiko Chuma, Duke Dang, Gregory English, Kyla Gordon, Celia Ipiotis, William Isaac, Raelle Myrick Hodges, Suzzanne Ponomarenko, Rakia Seaborn, Alex Smith, Kate Thomas, Farren Wood, Nami Yamamoto, Sangeeta Yesley, Jens Richard Giersdorf.

The Bessies Steering Committee: Stanford Makishi, maura nguyá»…n donohue, Nicky Paraiso, Craig Peterson, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, george emÃ­lio sanchez, and Charmaine Warren.N

