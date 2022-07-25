Flamenco RosarioÂ PresentsÂ Vancouver International Flamenco Festival, SeptemberÂ 3-25, 2022

The Vancouver International Flamenco Festival's 32nd edition announces its 2022 lineup of local, national and international flamenco artists from September 3- 25.

The 2022 Festival will feature live performances, with both ticketed and FREE events. VIFF promises to deliver innovative and dynamic programs and we celebrate the opportunity to once again bring international artists to our community.

Norman Rothstein Theatre

Mucha Muchacha (Spain) September 16th @ 8pm

Mucha Muchacha shall be the company's magnum opus. What started as theoretical and practical research about women artists from the 'Generation of the 27th', known as Las Sinsombrero evolved into a contemporary dance project focused on the ideas of empowerment, determination, voice, participation, freedom and cooperation.

The performance is developed from force-driven movement, effort, celebration and physical exhaustion. They put 'at-risk' traditional Spanish dance's corporeality in a confrontation with contemporary dancing. The piece is their declaration of intention about movement, community, femininity and rite.

While being a young company born of Spanish dance, they felt the urge to work from a contemporary perspective, constantly in dialogue with the current framework of living arts - making them part of its perspective and its language. They seek a close relationship with the audience, pushing the borders of scenic innovation.

This production has been made possible with the generous the support of Madrid's creation and mobility aids programme and the special collaboration of 'A Gatas 2019' creative residence run by 'Conde Duque' cultural center, 'La Abadia' theatre and RESA.

Waterfront Theatre

Anastassiia Alexander (Calgary) September 22nd @ 8pm

Title: The Machination of Memories Suppressed

Based on a poem "Maquina de Olvido" that Anastassiia wrote the performance contains elements of spoken word with dance. All the soundscapes and rhythms are created by Anastassiia using a loop station. The work was developed in 2019 during a residency in Edmonton with Good Women Collective. The creative process continued in Mexico City, with Cristina Hall as an 'outside eye'.

Kara Miranda Lawrence (Montreal) September 23rd @8pm

Title: Sombras/Shadows

A live music and dance presentation with visual projection reflecting personal experience both visually and thematically. Shadows are explored as interplay between light and dark, through the lens of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung's theories of the Shadow Self. A parallel search for intangible shadows of the past, Kara's ancestral roots, living in the shadow of the Flamenco greats that came before and the master that reign today and finally accepting and actualising her shadow side.

Flamenco Rosario (Vancouver) September 24th @ 8pm

Title: Nuevo III

Flamenco Rosario presents a collection of refreshing new choreographies by Ballet Nacional de EspaÃ±a's leading dancer and award-winning choreographer Albert Hernandez, Granada's Sara Jimenez and Rosario Ancer.

Albert Hernandez will also join Flamenco Rosario on stage, presenting three of his works with Madrid's Irene Tena Mora, including his award-winning work 'Loca".

Picnic Pavilion

FREE event

On September 3rd and 4th starting at 1pm until 6pm we are pleased to present the work of local Vancouver & Victoria based Flamenco dance and music artists, on the Picnic Pavilion stage at Granville Island, 267 Old Bridge Walk, Vancouver.

Featuring:

Sat Sept 3

1pm Mozaico Flamenco

2pm A J Simmons and company

3pm Bonnie Stewart

4pm Jhoely Triana

5pm Michelle Harding and Calle Verde

Sun Sept 4

1pm Mozaico Flamenco

2pm Kara Wiebe

3pm Michelle Harding and Calle Verde

4pm Linda Hayes

5pm Bonnie Stewart

Join our free taster workshop on Sunday Sept 4 for children from 12noon- 12:20pm and for adults from 12:20pm to 12:50pm and stay for the show.

Masterclasses with our guest artists:

Sept 17 & 18, Scotiabank Dance Centre: With Mucha Muchacha, Intermediate: 11am to 1pm, Advanced 1pm to 3pm Cost per level: $225 (+ GST) member rate available

Sept 24, Scotiabank Dance Centre: With Albert Hernandez, Choreographic Repertoire (contemporary) 11am to 1pm Cost $125 (+ GST) member rate available

Sept 24, Scotiabank Dance Centre: With Alvaro Echanove and Henry Garf 1:15pm to 3:30pm Theory and Practice: Exploring the skills of Improvisation, Dynamics and Active Listening through Palmas. Cost $50 (+ GST) member rate available

About the Vancouver International Flamenco Festival

As one of few celebrated festivals devoted to Flamenco Art in North America, the VIFF since its beginnings in 1990 has grown a mature and deeply rich understanding of Vancouver's multicultural audiences, nurturing the form's hybridized roots in Sephardic, Persian, Gypsy and Indian cultures. Underlining flamenco's universal message of humanistic tolerance, the VIFF festival continues to invest in, reflect, and connect its diverse sociocultural identity through artistic narratives. Now a three- week annual event, the festival lends its visibility throughout multiple venues and locales in metro Vancouver including the Waterfront Theatre, Norman Rothstein Theatre, Vancouver Playhouse, Scotiabank Dance Centre, and Vancouver Public Library. With over three decades of flamenco presence behind it, driven and artistically curated by the internationally renowned Flamenco Rosario, the festival brings the city as a flamenco hub into stronger light for young dancers and all generations around the world, while building new relationships with growing sister organizations across the nation, helping to forge a more integrated Canadian identity of flamenco.

FOUNDED BY FLAMENCO ROSARIO IN 1990 Flamenco Rosario holds a mandate to develop dance, music works and dance artists, in both the authentically traditional and contemporary innovative styles of Flamenco. Drawing the organization's mission from this mandate, the company shares its passion for flamenco's raw, emotional power and disciplined musicality through performances, workshops and professional training across Vancouver. Under the direction of Artistic Director Rosario Ancer and Musical Director Victor Kolstee, the company was founded in 1989, Flamenco Rosario registered as a non-profit society in BC in August 1997 under the legal name Rosario Ancer Flamenco Arts Society, achieving registered charity status in 1999. As an interpreter of flamenco dance, Artistic Director Rosario Ancer is interested in the continuing growth and evolution of the art form, rather than simply reiterating its past. The company explores the possibilities of flamenco by crossing boundaries of history and culture, incorporating dancers from other dance traditions, international dance artists, musicians and vocalists into the development of new work. Ongoing activities for Flamenco Rosario include the popular In-Studio series featuring traditional dance styles, the Vancouver International Flamenco Festival showcasing local and national and international guest artists, and Mainstage performances allowing for artistic experimentation. The company continues to honor the rich flamenco tradition and to produce presentations which stretch the boundaries and evolution of the art form.

