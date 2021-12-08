Dancer Spotlight: Lloyd A. Boyd III of ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

Lloyd A. Boyd III, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, began dancing at the age of 13 at the Cleveland School of the Arts. Mr. Boyd is also an alumnus of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He has worked with choreographers Bill T, Jones, Susan Jaffe, Juel D. Lane, and Larry Keigwin and was a dancer in Rasta Thomas' Bad Boys of Dance & Ailey II. Mr. Boyd danced in the 2018 Video Music Awards show with rap artist ASAP ROCKY & Travis Scott, The Metropolitan Opera's production of La Traviata, and the international tour of the Broadway musical An American in Paris, choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. This is his first season with the Company.

For the first time Lloyd Boyd III joins Alvin Ailey American Dance theater, New York City Center's Principal Dance Company and America's beloved cultural ambassador to the world, as they return to the stage for a much-anticipated homecoming season December 1-19, 2021 at City Center.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Lloyd about his career and the season ahead for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Who was the very first person to recognize your dancing talents?

My Mother was actually the first person to notice I had a thing for dance. I would dance around with my sisters and try to learn their Cheerleading steps (and succeed). She then asked me if I would be interested in auditioning for our local arts school that had a dance program.

Where did you begin your dance training?

I began dancing at the Cleveland School of the Arts in the 6th Grade under the direction of Kenya Woods.

Is there a particular dancer or theatre professional who has inspired your career?

As a child I would watch a lot of dance movies, and music videos that had dancing in them. I remember I had 4 cassette tapes full of movies like "Save the Last Dance," "You got Served," and "Center Stage." Music Videos of Missy Elliott, Beyonce, Marcus Houston, Usher, ANY and EVERY Music video that had dancing in it. Even getting Darrin's Dance Grooves and Fatima Robinson instructional dance videos.

We'd love to know a little about your professional training and how it has prepared you for current performances.

Growing up I was blessed to have been taught by some of the most iconic and legendary teachers in the dance community who taught me everything I know now, but I think that it is my professional experience that has actually prepared me for my current performances. Growing up my teacher would stress that we needed to be "Performers/ Artist", explaining that anyone can be a dancer and move, but it takes a special kind of performer to captivate the audience. Keeping that in my head in every performance and rehearsals, I think about every move, every angle, every count, just to be my best for the audience. Every time I step on a stage big or small, I try to become a better version of myself.

When you reflect on your dance opportunities, is there a moment in time that returns to your memory?

So many memories. My first-time dancing on stage in the 6th grade, my first time getting paid for an actual performance lol, performing for the President of the United States (Obama), Doing the Video Music Awards, Dancing in the Open Dance festival in Russia. Blessed to have had so many amazing dance memories I just can't choose one.

Can you share some of the challenges of being a professional dancer?

I would say one of the BIGGEST challenges of being a professional dancer is knowing your worth and making sure your worth is being withheld. Surviving and trying to maintain your everyday life while trying to show your God given talent. Getting paid, making money, and Surviving.

What piece of advice do you have for aspiring dancers?

KEEP GOING & STICK WITH IT!!!!!!!!! Don't let anyone/ anything keep you from going after what you want. Follow your dreams because they come true. Have some thick skin because it is going to get hard and a little rough at times, but it is all worth it.

We are excited about your company's upcoming performances. How does it feel to be back on the stage?

It feels amazing to make my debut with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (*Screams*), it's crazy. It is a surreal experience; I still have to pinch myself to make sure I'm not dreaming at times. I am excited and ready to share the stage with my fellow company members.

Tell us a little about the season ahead for your company.

The Season is packed with some of everything. Old, New, and Recurring, it's something for everyone. Every night the audience should be in for a treat.

Follow Lloyd A. Boyd III on Instagram Instagram: @lloydaboyd and read more at Lloyd A. Boyd III .

Marking a decade of leading the Company forward, Artistic Director Robert Battle will present Ailey's renowned artists during this joyous season. The engagement features special evenings celebrating 50 Years of Alvin Ailey's beloved classic Cry, Robert Battle's 10th Anniversary and Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts in a farewell performance after two decades on the Ailey stage. The repertory includes two world premieres translated from dance films to the stage, four new productions, Ailey classics and returning favorites by Aszure Barton, Rennie Harris, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. For further information about Ailey's New York City Center season or to buy tickets please visit www.alvinailey.org.

Photo Credit: Dario Calmese