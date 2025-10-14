Dance/NYC Unveils 5-Year Plan to Strengthen Equity, Sustainability, and Collective Action in the Dance Field

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance/NYC has released its new five-year strategic plan, Collective Motion: Dance/NYC’s 5-Year Commitment to the Field. The plan, now available to the public, sets forth a bold vision for advancing equity, sustainability, and collective power in New York City’s dance ecosystem.

The result of a multi-year, collaborative process shaped by input from stakeholders across the field including dance workers, organizational leaders, funders, and service partners, the plan builds on Dance/NYC’s role as a service organization and intermediary, clarifying its mission and values while setting forth five interconnected goals:

Amplifying the public value of dance

Activating dance workers as agents of change

Refining equity- and access-driven service to the sector

Growing long-term financial sustainability

Strengthening organizational capacity and well-being

On October 8, Dance/NYC introduced the plan during a virtual convening that brought together over 100 attendees from across the arts and nonprofit sector. The event featured artistic activations, reflections from field leaders, and a high-level presentation of the plan’s values and priorities. A recording of the event, along with the full plan, is now available online.

‘“This plan is about anchoring our values into action,” said Sara Roer, Dance/NYC’s Interim Executive Director. “It is both a roadmap and a promise—one that represents the collective wisdom of our community and reaffirms our commitment to ensuring dance workers—especially those historically excluded—are recognized, supported, and resourced to thrive. We are grateful to the many partners and community members whose insights guided this work and will continue to shape its implementation.”

“Dance/NYC has long been a bridge for our field—connecting artists, organizations, and policymakers while amplifying the voices of those too often left out of the conversation,” said Reshma Patel, Dance/NYC Board Chair. “This strategic plan affirms that role and sets the stage for deeper collaboration and shared responsibility across the ecosystem. It is an invitation to imagine together how dance can be an engine for equity, sustainability, and civic life.”

The plan and event recording can be accessed at Dance.NYC/StrategicPlan.