Dance Theatre of Harlem Presents Online Premiere of DOUGLA

Dance Theatre of Harlem has released the online premiere of Geoffrey Holder's spectacular Dougla as its final streaming performance this summer on DTH On Demand, the company's platform of online performances, classes, artist conversations, and more. Previous performances included works by late DTH Co-founder Arthur Mitchell, Resident Choreographer Robert Garland, as well as George Balanchine, Nacho Duato, Darrell Grand Moultrie, and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. Sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies, DTH On Demand launched on June 3, 2020 with the acclaimed 1984 production of Dance Theatre's Creole Giselle.

While access to DTH On Demand is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to Dance Theatre of Harlem's current operations and will help to ensure that New York City's dance future continues to be even more inclusive and diverse than ever before. For more information, please visit www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

In Trinidad, "Dougla" is the name given to people of African and South Asian descent. The late Geoffrey Holder - performer extraordinaire, visual artist, and choreographer - drew on his Trinidadian heritage to create his masterpiece ballet, Dougla, a marriage ceremony as pageant. A long-time company favorite, Dougla is performed with live music and all of its spectacle and glory.

A schedule of upcoming events surrounding the online premiere of Dougla on DTH On Demand is below.

DTH ON DEMAND

Friday, July 24 at 3pm - What's The Step?

Learn a phrase of Geoffrey Holder's brilliant choreography from Dougla taught by DTH Company Artist Anthony Santos. Watch on Instagram Live.

Friday, July 24 at 8pm - Watch a live makeup tutorial hosted by Company Artist Dylan Santos with Miyesha McGriff and Fábio Mariano from Collage Dance Collective on how they achieve the iconic Dougla look, on Facebook.

Saturday, July 25 at 6pm - Dougla Pre-show Talk

Watch a conversation between Leo Holder, son of the choreographer Geoffrey Holder, and Dance Theatre of Harlem founding member and current Artistic Director Virginia Johnson on YouTube followed by a special version of Dougla that was made for broadcast on PBS in 1977.

Saturday, July 25 at 8pm - Online Premiere of Dougla

Watch the full-length online premiere of the 2018 Dougla performance at New York City Center, hosted by Leo Holder on YouTube. Viewers can participate in the YouTube live interactive chat with several current DTH company artists.

