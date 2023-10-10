Dance Theatre Of Harlem Diaspora Will Be Performed With Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person

Performances are on Sunday & Monday, October 29 & 30, 2023

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Photo 1 NYC Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events
Review: DON QUIXOTE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: DON QUIXOTE, Royal Opera House
Review: THE YELLOW WALLPAPER, The Coronet Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE YELLOW WALLPAPER, The Coronet Theatre
Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th Photo 4 Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th

Dance Theatre Of Harlem Diaspora Will Be Performed With Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person

Dance Theatre Of Harlem Diaspora Will Be Performed With Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person

Works & Process presents Dance Theatre of Harlem Diaspora with Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person on Sunday & Monday, October 29 & 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2269019®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

In his first season as artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), Robert Garland celebrates the DTH diaspora with a program that celebrates DTH's multifaceted founder Arthur Mitchell and his lasting impact as a coach, teacher, arts leader, and mentor. Four DTH alums-Dionne Figgins, Director, Ballet Tech; Alicia Graf Mack, Director, Juilliard School Dance Division; Tai Jimenez, Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem School; and Melanie Person, Co-Director, The Ailey School, and Director, Ailey/Fordham BFA-will coach DTH company dancers and participate in discussions moderated by Garland that explore how their time at DTH resonates in their work.

As part of the Fall 2023 Works & Process season, new artistic directors from American Ballet Theatre - Susan Jaffe (October 8), Dance Theatre of Harlem - Robert Garland (October 29 and 30), and San Francisco Ballet - Tamara Rojo (October 15) will be given a platform to share their visions

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Review: Fall for Dance Festival Falls Flat Photo
Review: Fall for Dance Festival Falls Flat

'The New York City Center's Festival, known for its diverse programming, offered audiences a selection of works that were artful, if not a little boring.'

2
Ballet Edmonton Launches New Season Of Contemporary Dance With Ouvrir Photo
Ballet Edmonton Launches New Season Of Contemporary Dance With Ouvrir

A new season of breathtaking contemporary dance is set to kick off as Ballet Edmonton brings Ouvrir to the Triffo Theatre stage on October 13 and 14.

3
Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November Photo
Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November

Akram Khan reinvents 'The Jungle Book' in a new production. Find out more about this exciting adaptation of the classic story.

4
VIDEO: NYC Ballets Joseph Gordon on George Balanchines ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance Photo
VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance

While partnering as a character with obscured vision poses its share of expected obstacles, Principal Dancer Joseph Gordon explains how the challenge creates opportunities for a deeper level of artistic expression.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS