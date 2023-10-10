Dance Theatre Of Harlem Diaspora Will Be Performed With Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person

Works & Process presents Dance Theatre of Harlem Diaspora with Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person on Sunday & Monday, October 29 & 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2269019®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

In his first season as artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), Robert Garland celebrates the DTH diaspora with a program that celebrates DTH's multifaceted founder Arthur Mitchell and his lasting impact as a coach, teacher, arts leader, and mentor. Four DTH alums-Dionne Figgins, Director, Ballet Tech; Alicia Graf Mack, Director, Juilliard School Dance Division; Tai Jimenez, Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem School; and Melanie Person, Co-Director, The Ailey School, and Director, Ailey/Fordham BFA-will coach DTH company dancers and participate in discussions moderated by Garland that explore how their time at DTH resonates in their work.

As part of the Fall 2023 Works & Process season, new artistic directors from American Ballet Theatre - Susan Jaffe (October 8), Dance Theatre of Harlem - Robert Garland (October 29 and 30), and San Francisco Ballet - Tamara Rojo (October 15) will be given a platform to share their visions

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.