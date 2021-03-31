Dance Camera West Announces 2021 Virtual Dance-Film Festival

Dance Camera West has announced that the DCW2021 Virtual Film Festival will run March 31 to May 1, 2021 on OVID.tv.

Through a partnership with festival sponsor OVID.TV, DCW 2021 five curated programs are now available for home viewing, joining the platform which hosts a fine collection of dance films.

For one month (March 31 - May 1) viewers can purchase 7 day viewing access to watch the 31 films screened at the January 2021 Festival in Los Angeles. Following the month long run, many of the films will remain available to OVID subscribers, with future revenue going to the filmmakers. Viewing is priced at $12 and is available for purchase here

A must-see for all fans of dance, music and cinematography, this stunning homage to moving images will transport you to remote landscapes, urban spaces to those sheltering in place at home. It is a way to experience the art of dance in the outdoors and from a cinematic perspective. DCW virtual festivals are the fulfillment of the mission to create revenue for artists through live event presentations and online distribution.

Chosen from over 250 international entries, the 31 finalists each make their World, U.S. and/or LA Premiere. The collection also includes the bonus Body Building Series by Outstanding Achievement Award winners are Henrique Pina (Portugal) for Body Buildings. Other award-winning films include Outstanding Achievement winner Adi Halfin (Germany) Earth Odyssey and Lost Horse, The Best of the Fest Award winner Robbie Synge (Scotland) Forest Floor, Garry Stewart (Australia) The Circadian Cycle, and Best Screen Adaptation Award winner Hofesh Shechter (England) Clowns.

