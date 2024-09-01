Conversations with Creators: The Visionary Force of Kyle Abraham

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kyle Abraham, Founder and Artistic DIrector of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, has premiered his work to international audiences and acclaim since 2006. Abraham has been profiled in Document Journal, Vanity Fair, Ebony, Harper’s Bazaar, Kinfolk, O Magazine, Paper, Surface, Vogue & Vogue UK, W Magazine, among many other publications. He is the proud recipient of a National Dance Critics Award for Choreography (2024 – Are You in Your Feelings / Alvin Ailey Dance Theater) Are You in Your Feelings,’ Dance Magazine Award (2022), Princess Grace Statue Award (2018), Doris Duke Award (2016), and MacArthur Fellowship (2013). In addition to performing and developing new works for his company, Abraham has been commissioned by a wide variety of dance companies, including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The National Ballet of Cuba, New York City Ballet, Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, and The Royal Ballet. In 2024, Abraham will premiere two evening-length works, Cassette Vol. 1 in Hamburg, German in August, and in December ‘Dear God, Make Me Beautiful’ at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

You’ve choreographed for the world’s top dance companies, receiving international

acclaim and audiences. How did you originally enter the world of choreography and

where did your interest in creating movement come from?

I've always been interested in being a choreographer....even before I knew the term. I grew up dancing around my house, and learning all of the popular dances from my older sister. I also grew up as a big rave kid and hip hop kid. I spent a lot of nights in high school and college going to clubs well before I ever took a dance class.

At what point did you realize you’d pursue this line of work? Was there a singular

moment you realized this is your calling?

I saw The Joffrey Ballet perform a work called Billboards back in 1993. It was my first time seeing a dance performance in a theater, and I only really went because it had something to do with Prince and his music. I was so captivated by this different way of moving that I joined our high school musical, and eventually started taking jazz, and ballet classes.

How does your culture and roots inform your work?

I'm a Pittsburgh guy through and through. A lot (if not all) of my work pays homage to my experiences growing up in Pittsburgh. There's a nod to my community and/or my life experiences in everything that I do....or hope to do.

What does your choreographic process look like within your company? What research or inspiration begins your process?

I hope it's never really the same. Sometimes I start with an idea or an image that I want to explore. Sometimes I start by being inspired by a song, a book, or even a conversation with friends.

What is the atmosphere like during a rehearsal with A.I.M?

In an ideal world, there's a lot of laughter. I want any working environment I'm in to have a good bit of fun. I think of rehearsals as a social gathering of sorts. And I need to make sure everyone is having a good time as often as possible.



Is there one work you’ve created and debuted which feels like a meaningful pinpoint or moment in your career?

I have a lot of love for An Untitled Love. It's an evening-legnth work that runs just a little over an hour, and it's set to the music of D'Angelo. It's a work that makes the dancers and the audience feel joy and love. If I had an opportunity to mention a second work, I'd probably say one of the newer works in our repertory....a work called Cassette Vol. 1. I'd choose that work because I'm allowing myself to be as camp as I'd like. It's a different side of my humor that a lot of people don't always get to see.



Your work, Are You in Your Feelings, received a National Dance Critics Award for

Choreography, debuting with company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. How did

this work originate at the beginning of its timeline?

I started thinking about Are You in Your Feelings as a way to celebrate our culture, and a lot of the music that I grew up listening to being in conversation with what different generations might vibe to as well....but I wanted it to be mostly breakup songs. That choice came because it was one of the first works I was making after An Untitled Love for A.I.M. And in choosing the music for that work, I wanted to focus on songs that celebrated love. So the playlist for Feelings needed to have a little bit more darkness to it....but in a fun way.



What are you most excited for in the remainder of the year?

I'm excited and stressed by all of the things on the docket really. I'll be returning to stage in a new work that I'm making for a larger ensemble, so that's scary more than anything. AIM has a lot of touring lined up, so I'm excited for audiences to see a lot of the new work that we've recently added to our repertoire. Other than that, I'm gearing up for a lot of new ballets. I love having an opportunity to make works for my company, and other companies from different styles, techniques, and points of view!

Photo Credit: Carrie Schneider

