Chocolate Ballerina Company Announces Return Of IMPACT Free Dance Class Program

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a contemporary community-based dance organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, is pleased to announce the return of their popular IMPACT program, which provides free dance classes and free dance leotards for performers 8-16 years in age. The program runs 6pm to 7:30pm every Friday from January 28 through June 3, at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center, located at 1100 East Chelten Avenue in Philadelphia.

"Our IMPACT program has become one of the signature Chocolate Ballerina Company initiatives," notes Artistic Director Chanel Holland. "Our vision is to provide urban areas stripped of the opportunity to receive professional training and exposure to cross-studied dance forms, celebrate Black culture, and allow the community to witness the unknown. By bringing these types of opportunities to our youth, Chocolate Ballerina Company hopes to provide students with a new found sense of confidence and inspiration that they can do anything that they put their hearts and minds to."

The Chocolate Ballerina Company, which recently received extensive media acclaim for Philadelphia's first ever all-Black production of The Nutcracker, offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person. During the IMPACT program, participants will spend their time learning a mixture of all level ballet, pointe, acrobatics, and contemporary form, while building confidence, skill, and friendships. There is a one-time registration fee of $40, and interested participants can register by emailing info@chocolateballerinacompany.com