Central Park Dance Returns To The Capitol Theatre With THE NUTCRACKER

Now celebrating their 40th Anniversary, Central Park Dance will return to The Capitol Theatre with its annual production of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, Sunday December 5 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. With more than 100 students from the school, professional dancers and young dancers from the surrounding Westchester and Connecticut communities, audiences have two chances to enjoy this timeless tale following a digital production by a smaller cast due to COVID limitations last year.

In celebrating a legacy that has spanned across four decades, Central Park Dance has made its mark on the Westchester dance community as a producer of original ballets that invite their expansive disciplines and levels to participate. Dancers of all ages will make up their large ensemble of performers, spanning from the littlest mouse to the dazzling Sugar Plum Fairy and will bring this iconic story to life on a stage that has been coined Westchester's Premiere Rock Palace. This year, the production will welcome guest artists Erin Ginn, a professional freelance ballerina, and Jace Coronado, from the An American in Paris and Aladdin Broadway stage to perform the iconic Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier pas de deux.

"In our nearly 4 decades in Westchester, I have watched several generations of students dance through our doors," explains Maria Bai, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Central Park Dance Studio. "We have made it our mission to offer students a well-rounded dance education that includes not only time in the studio, but opportunities to interact with and perform for our community. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received around our sold-out productions over the last 5 years, and we are so lucky to be able to expand the opportunity to more students and more families each year."

Central Park Dance's The Nutcracker is directed by Patricia Arenson, in collaboration with Artistic Director Maria Bai.

Tickets are $45, $35 and $25 and available at https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com