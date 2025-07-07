Carla Maxwell, Former Artistic Director Of Limón Dance Company, Has Passed Away

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Limón Dance Company revealed the passing of a beloved member of the Limón family, Carla Maxwell. She passed at a nursing home in the morning on July 6, 2025.

Carla Maxwell joined the Limón Dance Company in 1965. She soon became a principal dancer under José Limón's direction and, in 1978, was appointed artistic director of the company. During her tenure, the Company emerged as one of the finest repertory dance ensembles in the world. She accepted the 2008 National Medal of Arts at the White House on behalf of José Limón Dance Foundation, for innovative contributions to American modern dance. She received the 1995 Dance Magazine Award and a 1998 New York Dance and Performance (Bessie) Award for "finding a creative present in the context of a revered past and thereby offering choreographic opportunity to multiple generations of artists; for inspired leadership and artistic accomplishment." Acclaimed as a brilliant dramatic dancer, she danced many major roles with the Company, including the title role in Carlota, Limón's final ballet, which he choreographed for her. Ms. Maxwell was responsible for many of the Company's reconstructions of Limón dances. As a choreographer, she created works for the Company and regional companies throughout the United States.

"Carla meant the world to me. She believed in me long before I believed in myself, and I wouldn't be where I am today without her. Neither would the Limón Dance Company-or modern dance as we know it," said artistic director Dante Puleio. "She was the first to lead a company beyond the death of its founder, paving the way for era-defining artists like Ailey, Graham, and Taylor. Carla poured her heart and soul into the Limón legacy and gave so much-if not all-of herself to the field, the Company, and everyone who passed through it. As we look towards the Company's 80th Anniversary, we look back knowing it was Carla Maxwell's passion, grit, and deep love for both the work and the people doing it that made this all possible. I carry her with me every day."

About the Company

Founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey, the Limón Dance Company has been at the vanguard of American Modern dance since its inception and is considered one of the world's greatest dance companies. Choreographer and dancer José Limón is credited with creating one of the world's most important and enduring dance legacies- an art form responsible for the creation, growth and support of modern dance in this country. Acclaimed for its dramatic expression, technical mastery and expansive, yet nuanced movement, the Limón Dance Company illustrates the timelessness of José Limón's work and vision. The Company's repertory, which includes classic works in addition to new commissions from contemporary choreographers, possesses an unparalleled breadth and creates unique experiences for audiences around the world.