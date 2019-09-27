CPYB To Perform THE NUTCRACKER At Hershey Theatre

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB) presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker coming to Hershey Theatre for three shows on December 21 and 22, 2019.

Tickets for this show start at $35 (processing fees apply). They can be purchased at Hershey Theatre Box Office and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Let your holiday spirit soar with this festive family-friendly ballet. As the clock chimes at midnight, a brave young girl turns the tide in a battle between toy soldiers and mischievous mice, and a blizzard of ballerinas reveals a wonderful world of confection. The brilliant dancers of CPYB, the only school in the world licensed to perform this production, bring this joyous classic to life, leaving you with cherished memories for years to come.

"CPYB's George Balanchine's The Nutcracker has become a tradition for generations of family and friends to celebrate the holidays," said Darla Hoover, Artistic Director and Balanchine Trust répétiteur. "Year after year audiences are rediscovering the ballet's many subtleties and finding new nuances. It's thrilling to watch young children and adults alike become wonderfully engrossed in the happenings on stage."

The elaborate stage elements unleash imaginations and inspire rapt attention - a Christmas tree grows to staggering heights; a marvelous blizzard of dancers and falling snow sweep across the stage; Mother Ginger provides comedic interludes; and the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier's grand pas de deux makes hearts flutter!

Maestro Stuart Malina will lead the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra's live performances of Tchaikovsky's richly colorful score.

Mowery, Marjie and Don Mowery, is the co-presenting sponsor.

For more information, please visit www.CPYB.org.





