Ballet Hispánico's Noche Tropicana Gala 2022 Honored Thalía and MetLife Foundation, Raised More Than $1.1 Million

Ballet Hispánico's Noche Tropicana Gala on May 16, 2022 at The Plaza Hotel raised more than $1.1 million in support of the organization's artistic, educational, and community outreach programs in New York City, across the United States and around the world. This includes the underwriting of inspiring Company performances, transformative School of Dance scholarships, and enduring Community Arts Partnerships programs that engage audiences, students, and communities in New York City, across the United States, and around the world.

Ballet Hispánico honored singer & actress Thalía with the Ballet Hispánico Nuestra Inspiración Award for embodying Ballet Hispánico's values with her tireless advocacy on behalf of humanitarian causes and empowerment of Latinx people worldwide. The Ballet Hispánico Civic Inspiration Award was presented to the MetLife Foundation for being a stalwart supporter of Ballet Hispánico since 1984, funding new works, performances, and serving as the major tour sponsor.

"We were excited to gather in person this year for our Noche Tropicana Gala to celebrate the culmination of our 50th Anniversary celebrations and to turn our gaze toward an exciting new future," stated Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. "Through this event and the generous support of so many, we are able to expand our efforts to give voice to artists and to bring communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx cultures."

For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States. Ballet Hispánico's annual Gala is a celebration of the impactful voices of the Latino world-an exciting and fitting way to showcase the resilience and unparalleled vision of one of America's cultural gems. This year's Gala was the culmination of Ballet Hispánico's 50th Anniversary celebrations, propelling the organization into the next 50 years of impactful work. Attended by more than 300 of New York's most influential civic leaders, philanthropists, and artists-including Gale Brewer, Laurie Cumbo, Raul Pineda, Herb Scannell, and Sergio Trujillo-the evening was filled with live Latin music and thrilling performances by the Ballet Hispánico Company and students of the School of Dance. This year's event included live music by the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra, an excerpt from Doña Perón performed by the Company, a performance from Ballet Hispánico repertory by the Pa'lante Scholars, and performances of both a ballet and the piece performed during the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by the School of Dance.

This year's Gala Chairs were Jody and John Arnhold, Richard Feldman, Kate Lear & Jonathan LaPook, Lyn & Norman Lear, and David Pérez & Milena Alberti-Pérez.

The Gala Benefit Committee included Michelle Caruso-Cabrera & Stephen Dizard Gigi Chavez de Arnavat & Gustavo Arnavat Chubb, Brian & Shirley Colona, Matthew Ford, Perry & Marty Granoff, Carole & Dudley Johnson, Judy & Leonard Lauder, The Lear Family Foundation, James F. McCoy & Alfio J. Hernandez Meow Wolf, O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Popular Bank, Rita E. Rodriguez, Samuel H. Scripps Foundation Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Jose & Vanesa Tolosa, Joseph Wayland & Patricia Verrilli, Charles Wortman & Laura Baldwin.

Thalía is a superstar singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, actress, fashion designer and digital influencer. She rose to fame after starring in various telenovelas that have been translated into several languages and have aired in more than 180 countries with a viewership of more than two billion people worldwide. She has had 29 Top 10 singles - 15 of which went to No. 1 - and has sold more than 50 million records, making her one of the bestselling Latina artists of all time. Her most recent album, Valiente, features four hit singles and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

MetLife Foundation has been a stalwart funder of Ballet Hispánico since 1984. Over the years, their grants have funded several new works, performances in New York City, and, since 1986 MetLife Foundation has been Ballet Hispánico's major tour sponsor. Over nearly 40 years, MetLife Foundation's support of Ballet Hispánico's programs have exceeded $2.7 million.